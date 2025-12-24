Sukesh Chandrasekhar Claims He Gifted Jacqueline Fernandez A Beverly Hills Home For Christmas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSukesh Chandrasekhar Claims He Gifted Jacqueline Fernandez A Beverly Hills Home For Christmas

Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims he gifted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez a Beverly Hills home this Christmas, sharing a letter detailing the “Love Nest” and even an IPL team bid.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gifted a new home to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for Christmas.

On Wednesday, Sukesh wrote a letter for the actress, and spoke about the new house, as he expressed his love for the actress.

He wrote, “Baby on this gracious, glorious day I present you, ‘The Love Nest’ your new, our new home in Beverly Hills. Yes, my love the same house which I made for you, for us, which you thought would not be completed. Baby I am proud to say I completed it for you and gifting it to you today on this Christmas day. But Baby it’s bigger and better, than how it was previously planned by us, that is a private, our own ‘19’ Hole golf course around our house”.

He further mentioned, “Baby one more thing, on this Christmas day I wanna surprise is, one more dream of yours, I am working on which is owning an IPL team, I have placed my bids for RCB, god willingly we should be able to get a piece of action”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez became widely linked in public discourse following investigations into a high-profile financial fraud case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is an alleged conman accused of orchestrating multi-crore extortion and money laundering schemes while lodged in jail, using impersonation and influence to target prominent individuals.

His case drew massive media attention due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the people involved. Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by enforcement agencies in connection with the case. Investigators examined expensive gifts she reportedly received from Sukesh, including luxury items, as part of the probe into the source of funds.

Jacqueline has consistently maintained that she was unaware of the alleged criminal background and has cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation. The controversy significantly impacted public conversations around celebrity accountability, financial due diligence, and the intersection of crime and glamour. The case remains a subject of legal scrutiny and media focus.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
