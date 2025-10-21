Suhana Khan Celebrates Diwali With Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Posts Pics

Suhana Khan’s Diwali celebration exuded warmth, colour, and festive charm as she treated her followers to glimpses from her celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the young starlet shared a series of pictures from her Diwali night, capturing her in a radiant red and yellow kalidar lehenga. The post featured Suhana posing happily with her close friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, the trio lighting up the frame with their vibrant ethnic looks.

Inside Suhana’s festive photo dump

On Wednesday, Suhana posted her “Diwali Dump” on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her joyful celebration. The pictures radiate youthful energy and effortless style — with Ananya donning a turquoise lehenga and Navya in a lively multi-coloured ensemble. In one of the candid frames, Suhana is seen enjoying a cup of matcha tea as the festive lights cast a warm glow around her.

Celebs shower love on her post

The post quickly garnered a flood of reactions from friends and industry insiders. Ananya dropped a simple yet sweet comment, “best”, while filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “stunning.” Shalini Passi chimed in with, “so pretty,” and Navya added, “yayy.” Several others from her circle couldn’t help but gush over Suhana’s festive charm and her effortless elegance.

On the work front

Suhana Khan’s entry into acting was nothing short of high-profile. She made her screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023) — a Netflix musical that introduced several star kids, including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina. Despite the pre-release buzz, the film received a mixed response, with critics noting that Suhana’s potential wasn’t fully explored in the ensemble format.

Now, Suhana is gearing up for one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood — King, an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film pairs her on-screen with her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, marking their first-ever collaboration.

The high-octane spy drama also stars Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, with Deepika Padukone appearing in a special role. The supporting cast boasts big names including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

Jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut and promises to present her in a completely new avatar. The film is currently slated for release in October 2026.