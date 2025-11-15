SRK Inaugurates First Tower Named After Him, Says ‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’

Shah Rukh Khan attended a grand event in Mumbai on Friday to unveil Shahrukhz Danube, the first property to ever bear his name. The Dubai-based 56-storey tower will offer approximately 450 sq ft of premium office spaces, making it a milestone project for both SRK and Danube.

Reflecting on the honour, Shah Rukh said, “My mother would have been very happy. This is a huge honour. When my kids come, I’ll tell them – ‘Papa ka naam likha hai, Papa ki building hai.’” The launch was also graced by Danube’s founder and chairman, Rizwan Sajan.

A Classic SRK Evening Filled With Wit, Nostalgia and Charm

The event naturally carried SRK’s signature warmth, humour, and cinematic magic. He kept the audience entertained with his quick wit and even recreated some of his most iconic moments from ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Don’, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the stage.

Speaking about the honour of having his name on the tower, SRK said he never found himself “important enough” to brand anything except his films, calling them his work and worship. Farah Khan, who shared the stage with him, responded playfully, saying that Shah Rukh had already given his name to four people – Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Continuing with his humour, SRK joked about his occasional public appearances, saying, “Main Eid ka chaand ho gaya hoon… kam dikhta hoon, par jab dikhta hoon, kamaal hota hai.”

Fun, Viral Moments and SRK’s Signature Moves

Adding more fun to the evening, Shah Rukh revealed that Rizwan Sajan wanted a viral moment with him. SRK generously guided him through his legendary open-arm pose, the iconic Don walk, and even rehearsed the unforgettable Om Shanti Om dialogue: “Itni shiddat se main tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

Why SRK Said Yes to the Danube Collaboration

Shah Rukh spoke candidly about what drew him to collaborate with Danube. He shared that Rizwan Sajan had told him about his wife’s ill health, a story that deeply touched him. He added that the team’s vision resonated with him — the idea that so many people come to big cities with dreams of building homes and businesses. Being a source of inspiration in that journey, he said, would be the greatest gift to him.

Features of Shahrukhz Danube Tower

The tower will include premium amenities such as a helipad and a swimming pool, along with a statue of Shah Rukh at the entrance for visitors to take photographs with. The project is expected to be completed in three to four years, with Danube already planning to extend this tower concept to other cities in the future.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s action film ‘King’, featuring Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has also backed the Netflix series ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’**, which marks his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.