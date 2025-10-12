Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, recreated magic at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, leaving fans nostalgic for the golden era of Hindi cinema. The event, supported by Gujarat Tourism, saw the duo light up the stage with their timeless charm and unforgettable chemistry.

SRK and Kajol Bring Back ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Memories

The moment Shah Rukh and Kajol appeared on stage together, the audience erupted in cheers. They performed the evergreen song “Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, taking everyone down memory lane. Their effortless smiles, graceful moves, and iconic chemistry reminded fans why Rahul and Anjali remain one of Bollywood’s most cherished couples, more than two decades after their first film in 1998.

Both stars looked stunning as they twinned in black — SRK in a classic black tuxedo, while Kajol dazzled in a gorgeous black saree.

Karan Johar Joins the Duo on Stage

Adding to the nostalgia, Karan Johar, director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, joined the pair on stage, and the trio shared a warm, heartwarming group hug that left fans swooning.

More Iconic Performances

The magic didn’t end there. SRK and Kajol also performed “Suraj Hua Maddham” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, once again showcasing their unparalleled on-screen chemistry.

The star-studded evening also featured performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, making the night a memorable celebration of Bollywood talent.

Big Winners of the Night

The awards segment saw some remarkable wins:

Best Actor (Male) – Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress (Female) – Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Lakshya (Ba**Ds of Bollywood*)

Best Debut Director – Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

The 70th Filmfare Awards proved to be a perfect blend of nostalgia, glamour, and recognition for the finest in Hindi cinema.