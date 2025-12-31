Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ikkis Is His Salute’: Sunny Deol Calls Dharmendra’s Final Film A Gift To Fans

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share a heartfelt note after watching their late father Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis, calling it a treasured legacy filled with courage and heart.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 06:24 PM (IST)

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have expressed their emotions after watching their father, the late Dharmendra’s last movie, Ikkis.

Taking to their social media account, Sunny and Bobby, in a joint post, penned an emotional short and sweet note mentioning how the movie is nothing but a ‘treasure filled with Dharmendra’s spirit, courage, and heart’.

Sharing a poster of Dharmendra from Ikkis, Sunny and Bobby wrote, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute – his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does – forever.

Clearly moved by the movie, the Deol siblings expressed their heartfelt love and admiration for their father.

Earlier too, Sunny had taken to his social media account to express his undying love and admiration for his father. “Love you, Papa. Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal – Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan.”

Dharmendra, in Ikkis, delivers a moving performance as Arun Kheterpal’s father, portraying a parent’s pride and pain. “Ikkis” will mark Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen.

For the uninitiated, the legendary actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, after battling with age-related complications.

Talking about Ikkis, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. “Ikkis” is set to release on January 1, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
