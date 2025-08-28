Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Actress Verónica Echegui Dies At 42: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, Antonio Banderas Lead Tributes

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Acclaimed Spanish actress Verónica Echegui has died at the age of 42. The star passed away on August 24, 2025, at Madrid’s 12 de Octubre Hospital, where she was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer.

The news has left Spain’s film industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fellow actors, filmmakers, and even political leaders.

Antonio Banderas and Pedro Sánchez Pay Tribute

Actor Antonio Banderas was among the first to react, writing on Instagram: “Today, Spanish cinema mourns the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends."

 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these difficult moments for her family and friends."

A Celebrated Career in Spanish Cinema

Born in Madrid, Echegui rose to prominence with Bigas Luna’s 2006 film 'My Name Is Juani', a role that earned her a nomination from the Spanish Academy and opened doors to a celebrated career. She went on to deliver powerful performances in 'The Lesser Evil', 'My Prison Yard', 'Kathmandu Lullaby', 'My Heart Goes Boom', and 'The Offering'.

Her versatility also brought her international attention with projects such as 'Love You to Death', the Netflix series Intimacy, and the British drama 'Fortitude'.

Success Behind the Camera

Echegui’s artistic contributions extended beyond acting. Her directorial debut, 'Totem Loba', won the Goya Award for Best Fiction Short Film in 2022, marking her as a multifaceted force in Spanish cinema.

Throughout her career, she received multiple Goya Award nominations, including for 'My Prison Yard' (2009), 'Katmandu' (2012), and 'My Heart Goes Boom' (2022).

Her passing is being remembered as a profound loss to both Spanish and international cinema, with fans and colleagues alike describing her as one of Spain’s most gifted performers.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Verónica Echegui Death Verónica Echegui Dies Antonio Banderas Verónica Echegui Verónica Echegui Cancer
