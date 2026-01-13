Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Row: AAP Flags Obscene Content, Women’s Panel Seeks CBFC Action

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash, has landed in controversy days after its release, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising objections over what it has termed “obscene and explicit” content. On Monday, leaders from the women’s wing of AAP’s Karnataka unit approached the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), submitting a formal complaint and urging immediate action against the teaser.

According to PTI, AAP representatives met officials of the women’s commission and demanded that the teaser be removed from public platforms, alleging that it undermines social values and portrays women in a derogatory manner. Following the submission of the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking what it described as “appropriate action” in the matter.

‘Degrades Dignity of Women and Insults Kannada Culture’: AAP

In its letter, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan strongly objected to the visuals shown in the teaser, which opens with Yash kissing a woman inside a car before launching into violent action sequences. She claimed that the teaser had been released into the public domain without any age-related caution.

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," Mohan said in the complaint.

Highlighting what it called the “adverse impact on society, particularly on minors,” the party urged the commission to intervene and direct state authorities to ban the teaser and ensure its removal from social media platforms.

“On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the women’s commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the letter added.

Women’s Commission Writes to CBFC

Acting on the petition, the Karnataka State Commission for Women formally reached out to the CBFC. In its communication, the commission asked the film certification body to examine the complaint and proceed according to established rules.

"It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard," the commission’s secretary stated in the letter to the CBFC.

About Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups’

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was unveiled on January 8 to mark Yash’s birthday. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Yash has also co-written the film with the director.

The high-octane action drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19 and is set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.