Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaYash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Row: AAP Flags Obscene Content, Women’s Panel Seeks CBFC Action

Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Row: AAP Flags Obscene Content, Women’s Panel Seeks CBFC Action

AAP’s women’s wing has objected to alleged obscene scenes in Yash’s Toxic teaser, prompting the Karnataka Women’s Commission to seek action from CBFC.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash, has landed in controversy days after its release, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising objections over what it has termed “obscene and explicit” content. On Monday, leaders from the women’s wing of AAP’s Karnataka unit approached the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), submitting a formal complaint and urging immediate action against the teaser.

According to PTI, AAP representatives met officials of the women’s commission and demanded that the teaser be removed from public platforms, alleging that it undermines social values and portrays women in a derogatory manner. Following the submission of the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking what it described as “appropriate action” in the matter.

‘Degrades Dignity of Women and Insults Kannada Culture’: AAP

In its letter, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan strongly objected to the visuals shown in the teaser, which opens with Yash kissing a woman inside a car before launching into violent action sequences. She claimed that the teaser had been released into the public domain without any age-related caution.

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," Mohan said in the complaint.

Highlighting what it called the “adverse impact on society, particularly on minors,” the party urged the commission to intervene and direct state authorities to ban the teaser and ensure its removal from social media platforms.

“On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the women’s commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the letter added.

 

Women’s Commission Writes to CBFC

Acting on the petition, the Karnataka State Commission for Women formally reached out to the CBFC. In its communication, the commission asked the film certification body to examine the complaint and proceed according to established rules.

"It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard," the commission’s secretary stated in the letter to the CBFC.

About Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups’

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was unveiled on January 8 to mark Yash’s birthday. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Yash has also co-written the film with the director.

The high-octane action drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19 and is set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Controversy Toxic Teaser Row AAP Complaint Toxic Film Yash Toxic Teaser Objection
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget