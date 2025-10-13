Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaYash’s Rugged Look In Toxic Leaked, Fans Call It A 'Tsunami Guarantee'

Yash’s Rugged Look In Toxic Leaked, Fans Call It A 'Tsunami Guarantee'

Leaked footage of Yash from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups shows him bare-chested, smoking on a balcony, sparking fan frenzy ahead of the March 2026 release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The admirers of Yash are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the Sandalwood star in his highly anticipated next, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Before the movie reaches the audience, leaked footage from the set of “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” has increased the buzz among movie buffs.

The video surfaced on social media shows the 'KGF' actor standing on the balcony of a building, smoking a cigarette while oozing swag.

Flaunting his rugged bearded look, Yash went bare-chested, wearing only his blue denim.

As soon as the post reached the netizens, the comment section was flooded with remarks such as "Tsunami Garantee", along with fire emojis.

Touted to be a period gangster drama, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” has been written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash, with Geetu Mohandas taking charge as the director.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the movie revolves around the dark world of a drug cartel, exploring themes of power, love, and betrayal.

The film features an ensemble cast with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair playing pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production companies, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is expected to reach the cinema halls on March 19, 2026.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

In addition to this, Yash has also been roped in to play Lankesh Raavan in Nitish Tiwari's much-hyped "Ramayana". Billed to be an epic saga, the drama will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lord Laxman.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget