Yash’s Rugged Look In Toxic Leaked, Fans Call It A 'Tsunami Guarantee'

Mumbai: The admirers of Yash are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the Sandalwood star in his highly anticipated next, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Before the movie reaches the audience, leaked footage from the set of “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” has increased the buzz among movie buffs.

The video surfaced on social media shows the 'KGF' actor standing on the balcony of a building, smoking a cigarette while oozing swag.

Flaunting his rugged bearded look, Yash went bare-chested, wearing only his blue denim.

As soon as the post reached the netizens, the comment section was flooded with remarks such as "Tsunami Garantee", along with fire emojis.

Touted to be a period gangster drama, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” has been written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash, with Geetu Mohandas taking charge as the director.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the movie revolves around the dark world of a drug cartel, exploring themes of power, love, and betrayal.

The film features an ensemble cast with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair playing pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production companies, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is expected to reach the cinema halls on March 19, 2026.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

In addition to this, Yash has also been roped in to play Lankesh Raavan in Nitish Tiwari's much-hyped "Ramayana". Billed to be an epic saga, the drama will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lord Laxman.

