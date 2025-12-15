Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Passenger Halts Dileep Film Screening On KSRTC Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case Debate

Woman Passenger Halts Dileep Film Screening On KSRTC Bus Amid Sexual Assault Case Debate

A KSRTC bus halted a Dileep film screening mid-journey after a woman passenger objected, sparking debate among travellers amid renewed discussion following the actor’s acquittal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A routine journey on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Super Fast bus turned contentious after a film screening was stopped midway following objections from a woman passenger. The incident occurred on a bus travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Thottilpalam, igniting a broader discussion among passengers about consent, choice, and the timing of the movie being shown.

Passenger Objects to Mandatory Screening

The controversy began when the Malayalam film Ee Parakkum Thalika, starring actor Dileep, started playing on the bus. A passenger, identified as Lakshmi R Shekhar from Pathanamthitta, objected to the screening, stating that travellers should not be compelled to watch films during a bus journey. According to visuals aired by Asianet, she said, “passengers should not be forced to watch films they are not interested in while travelling on a KSRTC bus."

Lakshmi further claimed that several women on board shared her discomfort with the screening and supported her objection. She later maintained that “the majority of passengers responded positively to her objection," indicating that her concerns resonated beyond her individual stance.

Debate Escalates Inside the Bus

The objection quickly triggered mixed reactions. While some passengers backed Lakshmi’s view, others questioned why the screening needed to be stopped. A section of passengers argued that “there was no need to discuss an issue on which a court verdict had already been delivered."

Responding to these arguments, Lakshmi reiterated that “many women did not want to watch such films during their journey," and asserted, “There have been several court verdicts, but Dileep’s films cannot be shown on this bus." As voices rose and the exchange intensified, the bus conductor intervened and switched off the movie to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

Context of Recent Court Verdict

The incident comes shortly after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court delivered its verdict in the high-profile 2017 sexual assault case involving a female actor. While six accused were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, Dileep, who had been accused of masterminding the crime, was acquitted. The verdict was pronounced on December 12 by Judge Honey M Varghese.

Following the judgment, actor Manju Warrier issued a strong public statement expressing concern over the outcome. She wrote, “I have the utmost respect for the Honourable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who physically committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that may be, still walks free, and that is terrifying."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

She added, “This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, head held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always."

Dileep, meanwhile, denied all allegations after his acquittal, telling the media, “It was done to destroy my career, image and life in society. It was Manju Warrier who first suggested that there was a criminal conspiracy in the case. That was when the conspiracy against me began."

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
KSRTC Bus Controversy Dileep Film Screening Kerala Bus News Ee Parakkum Thalika Dileep Acquittal Manju Warrier Statement Kerala Transport News
