Veteran actress Urvashi has sparked debate in the Malayalam film fraternity following her win at the 71st National Film Awards, where she was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as Leelamma in 'Ullozhukku'. While the 56-year-old was thankful for the recognition, she raised pointed questions about how roles are categorised, and why her performance wasn’t considered for the Best Actress title.

Urvashi asks about criteria followed for National Film Awards

In a candid interview with Manorama News, Urvashi didn’t hold back. “Is there any standard scale for acting? Or is it that after a certain age, this is all you’ll get?” she asked, criticising the opacity of the decision-making process. “This is not pension money to be silently accepted. How are these decisions made? What criteria is followed?”

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has found herself in this position. In 2006, she won the Best Supporting Actress award for Achuvinte Amma—despite playing the lead. Recalling that experience, she said she chose to focus on “meaningful cinema” rather than engaging in behind-the-scenes lobbying, even though “politics” were at play back then too.

Addressing her concerns more broadly, she urged Union Minister Suresh Gopi to scrutinise the jury process and ensure Malayalam cinema is not sidelined.

Speaking to Asianet News, she added, “Why do we have awards? On what basis are they given? That needs to be made clear, regardless of the category.”

She continued, “If the approach is to give away awards as they see fit and expect us to accept them without question, that needs to change. If I don’t raise these questions now, what should the next generation of artistes expect? Once actor Rima Kallingal told me, ‘If this is what you (despite being a proven veteran actor) have to go through, just imagine how worse it would be for all of us.’”

It’s worth noting that Urvashi’s performance in Ullozhukku also earned her a Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress earlier this year.

‘What made Shah Rukh Khan a lead and Vijayaraghavan a supporting role?’

Urvashi also highlighted what she saw as inconsistencies in how the jury evaluated performances in the Best Actor category. She raised concerns over Malayalam veteran Vijayaraghavan, who she felt deserved lead actor consideration for Pookkaalam.

“How did you distinguish between Vijayaraghavan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor? On what criteria?” she asked. She went on to mention that she had initially been offered the female lead opposite Vijayaraghavan but turned it down due to the extensive prosthetic work required.

“But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention,” she added.

Urvashi questions no acknowledgement for Aadujeevitham

Perhaps her most vocal criticism was reserved for the complete omission of 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, from this year’s awards.

“They said it was a majority decision. But what exactly does that mean? What is the basis?” she asked. “This is not pension money that we should accept blindly. If the reason for the award is that my performance was inferior, then say so. Was Aadujeevitham not a good film? Why was Vijayaraghavan’s performance not even given a Special Jury Mention?”

Despite the criticisms, Urvashi expressed joy over the honour and said she received congratulatory messages from many, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil actor Kamal Haasan.