‘Toxic’ Row: Actress Seen With Yash Deletes Instagram After Teaser Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kannada superstar Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic has landed in the middle of a heated controversy days after its teaser was unveiled on January 8. A short yet intimate car sequence featuring Yash and a female co-actor triggered intense reactions online, with the visuals quickly going viral and drawing sharp criticism from certain sections of social media.

As the discourse around the teaser intensified, attention shifted to the female actor seen opposite Yash in the scene. The actress has since been identified as Beatriz Taufenbach, a development that further fuelled online scrutiny. Soon after her identity became public, reports emerged claiming that Beatriz had deleted or deactivated her Instagram account amid the growing backlash.

Actress’s Identity Revealed After Online Speculation

Following the teaser’s release, social media users speculated widely about the actress featured alongside Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas eventually put an end to the guessing game by revealing her name through an Instagram Story, identifying her as Beatriz Taufenbach.

Shortly after this revelation, reports surfaced suggesting that Beatriz’s Instagram account was no longer accessible. While the actress has not issued any official statement, the timing of the account deletion has been linked to the controversy surrounding the teaser.

According to available information, Beatriz Taufenbach is a Brazilian model, actress, and singer who began her modelling career in 2014. Over the years, she has worked across multiple creative platforms before being cast in Toxic.

Complaints Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Content in Teaser

The controversy escalated when the Aam Aadmi Party’s Women’s Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, objecting to the teaser. In its submission, the party alleged that the visuals were “obscene” and “explicit,” claiming they negatively affect women and children while undermining Kannada cultural values.

Following the complaint, the Commission reportedly urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take appropriate action. However, sources within the CBFC clarified that the teaser, released solely on YouTube, does not fall under its regulatory scope. Officials stated that certification applies only to theatrical films and trailers, not digital promotional material.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also filed a complaint with the CBFC, calling the teaser “obscene, sexually explicit, and morally offensive.”

“The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public—including minors and young persons—to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," he stated.

Director’s Cryptic Response and Industry Support

As criticism continued to mount, director Geetu Mohandas appeared to address the backlash through a cryptic Instagram Story. “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc.," she wrote.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma publicly supported Mohandas, praising her bold creative approach amid the controversy.

Toxic also features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, where it is expected to clash with Dhurandhar Part 2.