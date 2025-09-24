Suriya’s Security Officer Scammed Of ₹42 Lakh by Domestic Help In Alleged Fraud Scheme

In a startling case that has sent shockwaves through actor Suriya’s inner circle, his longtime personal security officer was allegedly conned out of ₹42 lakh by a trusted member of the actor’s household staff. The scam, now under investigation by the Chennai police, appears to be part of a much wider fraud operation involving multiple victims and total losses reportedly nearing ₹2 crore.

Investment Trap: From Trust to Deception

The accused, identified as Sulochana, a domestic worker at Suriya’s residence, allegedly collaborated with her son and other family members to lure the actor’s security officer, Anthony George Prabhu, into a phony investment scheme.

To build credibility, the fraudsters are said to have initially returned 30 grams of gold in exchange for an investment of ₹1 lakh. Convinced by this gesture, Prabhu proceeded to invest a total of ₹42 lakh over the course of two months, between January and February 2025.

However, by March, when Prabhu requested the return of his funds, communication with the accused ceased. The sudden silence prompted suspicion, eventually leading to a formal police complaint.

FIR Filed, Four Arrested in Multi-Victim Scam

Acting on Prabhu’s complaint filed in July, Chennai police registered an FIR and began tracking down the suspects. The investigation revealed that the group had allegedly used the same scam to target multiple victims across the city.

Authorities arrested four individuals, Sulochana, her sons Balaji and Bhaskar, and another relative Vijayalakshmi. All four are currently in judicial custody, while law enforcement continues efforts to uncover additional victims and recover defrauded funds.

Suriya Distances Himself Amid Investigation

While actor Suriya has not made any public statements regarding the incident, sources suggest that the actor immediately terminated Sulochana’s employment after learning of her involvement.

The actor, known for maintaining a relatively low profile off-screen, appears to be keeping a distance from the legal proceedings, allowing authorities to handle the matter independently.

Suriya’s Busy Slate of Films Continues

Despite the turmoil in his personal circle, Suriya remains busy on the professional front. His latest release, Retro (2025), an action-romance co-starring Pooja Hegde, has received a positive response from fans and critics alike.

He is currently involved in multiple upcoming projects, including: Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, Suriya 46, helmed by Venky Atluri, Irumbu Kai Mayavi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

These titles are expected to roll out between late 2025 and 2026, solidifying Suriya’s position as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable and versatile stars.