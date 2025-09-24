Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSuriya’s Security Officer Scammed Of ₹42 Lakh by Domestic Help In Alleged Fraud Scheme

Suriya’s Security Officer Scammed Of ₹42 Lakh by Domestic Help In Alleged Fraud Scheme

Tamil actor Suriya's personal security officer was scammed of ₹42 lakh by the actor's domestic help and her family in a fake investment scheme.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a startling case that has sent shockwaves through actor Suriya’s inner circle, his longtime personal security officer was allegedly conned out of ₹42 lakh by a trusted member of the actor’s household staff. The scam, now under investigation by the Chennai police, appears to be part of a much wider fraud operation involving multiple victims and total losses reportedly nearing ₹2 crore.

Investment Trap: From Trust to Deception

The accused, identified as Sulochana, a domestic worker at Suriya’s residence, allegedly collaborated with her son and other family members to lure the actor’s security officer, Anthony George Prabhu, into a phony investment scheme.

To build credibility, the fraudsters are said to have initially returned 30 grams of gold in exchange for an investment of ₹1 lakh. Convinced by this gesture, Prabhu proceeded to invest a total of ₹42 lakh over the course of two months, between January and February 2025.

However, by March, when Prabhu requested the return of his funds, communication with the accused ceased. The sudden silence prompted suspicion, eventually leading to a formal police complaint.

FIR Filed, Four Arrested in Multi-Victim Scam

Acting on Prabhu’s complaint filed in July, Chennai police registered an FIR and began tracking down the suspects. The investigation revealed that the group had allegedly used the same scam to target multiple victims across the city.

Authorities arrested four individuals, Sulochana, her sons Balaji and Bhaskar, and another relative Vijayalakshmi. All four are currently in judicial custody, while law enforcement continues efforts to uncover additional victims and recover defrauded funds.

Suriya Distances Himself Amid Investigation

While actor Suriya has not made any public statements regarding the incident, sources suggest that the actor immediately terminated Sulochana’s employment after learning of her involvement.

The actor, known for maintaining a relatively low profile off-screen, appears to be keeping a distance from the legal proceedings, allowing authorities to handle the matter independently.

Suriya’s Busy Slate of Films Continues

Despite the turmoil in his personal circle, Suriya remains busy on the professional front. His latest release, Retro (2025), an action-romance co-starring Pooja Hegde, has received a positive response from fans and critics alike.

He is currently involved in multiple upcoming projects, including: Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, Suriya 46, helmed by Venky Atluri, Irumbu Kai Mayavi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

These titles are expected to roll out between late 2025 and 2026, solidifying Suriya’s position as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable and versatile stars.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suriya Fraud Case Anthony George Prabhu Suriya Latest News Sulochana Fraud
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget