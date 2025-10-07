Simbu & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rumoured To Team Up For Vetrimaaran’s Upcoming Project

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSimbu & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rumoured To Team Up For Vetrimaaran’s Upcoming Project

Simbu teams up with director Vetrimaaran for the first time in #STR49. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in early talks for the female lead, while fans eagerly await confirmation and updates.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is set to join forces with acclaimed director Vetrimaaran for the first time. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the announcement, with early reports suggesting that the makers have initiated talks with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the female lead. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

#STR49: A New Chapter in the Vada Chennai Universe

According to 123 Telugu, the untitled project, tentatively titled #STR49, will be part of the Vada Chennai world. While the film promises a fresh collaboration between Simbu and Vetrimaaran, discussions regarding Samantha’s participation are still in the early stages. If finalized, it would mark the first time Simbu and Samantha work together on a film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Samantha recently confirmed that shooting for her next Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram, is scheduled to begin this month. During a Let’s Talk Instagram session, a fan asked her about her upcoming projects, to which she replied, “Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram is finally starting this month." The project was announced with a poster on her birthday, creating immense anticipation among her fans.

Speculations Around Kalki 2

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2, the sequel to Prabhas’ hit film, has sparked speculation about her replacement. Fans are eagerly guessing whether Rashmika Mandanna or Samantha Ruth Prabhu might join the project. While the final decision rests with director Nag Ashwin, audiences are closely watching casting developments in the South Indian film industry.

Samantha Opens Up on Student Stress

During her Sunday Q&A session on Instagram, Samantha addressed a fan question on managing health and stress: “Honestly, it has been a long time since I was a student but I have been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now for students. The stress is …" She added that she doesn’t recall it “being so bad" during her school days.

With Simbu and Vetrimaaran joining hands and Samantha possibly on board, #STR49 promises to be one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Vetrimaaran Simbu Samantha Ruth Prabhu Silambarasan TR STR49 Maa Inti Bangaram Kalki 2 Replacement
