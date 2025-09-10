Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaShwetha Menon Urges Structured Work Hours For Women In Malayalam Film Industry

Shwetha Menon Urges Structured Work Hours For Women In Malayalam Film Industry

At the India Today South Conclave 2025, AMMA President Shwetha Menon called for fixed working hours and better support systems for women in the film industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Newly elected AMMA president Shwetha Menon is calling for a cultural shift in the Malayalam film industry, urging for clear, structured working hours for women to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave 2025, Menon reflected on her own professional journey and how more empathy and communication can reshape the industry for women performers and crew members alike.

Shwetha Menon Advocates Industry-Wide Change

At the high-profile conclave, Menon highlighted the emotional and logistical challenges women face in cinema. She pointed out that many suffer silently due to a lack of structured support systems and fear of losing work opportunities.

“I did four films while pregnant. I informed my directors that I wasn’t comfortable with early morning shoots, and they understood.”

This personal anecdote was used to underscore the importance of dialogue between filmmakers and female artists — a tool she believes is still underutilized.

Silence Among Women Artists Still a Concern

Drawing attention to her time as the first female Vice President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Menon said the reluctance of women to voice their concerns is worrying.

“Most issues can be solved through dialogue, but people often avoid it. Even when I was AMMA's first female Vice President, I would urge women to share their problems, none of them would,” she said.

She stressed that many women are caught between personal struggles and professional obligations, often afraid to speak out.

“I won’t blame them. Everyone is worried about their careers. But slowly, we will bring these issues to light,” Menon concluded.

A Career Marked by Versatility and Leadership

Shwetha Menon’s path from modeling to becoming a force in Malayalam cinema reflects her adaptability and influence. She started her career as a Femina Miss India finalist in 1994, and later gained acclaim for bold and nuanced roles in films like Paleri Manikyam, Salt N' Pepper, and Kayam. She has also left her mark on Hindi and Tamil cinema and became a familiar TV face through hosting and reality shows like Bigg Boss Malayalam.

In 2025, she made history by becoming the first female president of AMMA, further solidifying her role as a changemaker in the South Indian film industry.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malayalam Film Industry South Indian Actresses Shwetha Menon AMMA President 2025 India Today South Conclave
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
‘Violence In Nepal Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
‘Violence Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget