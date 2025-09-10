Shwetha Menon Urges Structured Work Hours For Women In Malayalam Film Industry

Newly elected AMMA president Shwetha Menon is calling for a cultural shift in the Malayalam film industry, urging for clear, structured working hours for women to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave 2025, Menon reflected on her own professional journey and how more empathy and communication can reshape the industry for women performers and crew members alike.

Shwetha Menon Advocates Industry-Wide Change

At the high-profile conclave, Menon highlighted the emotional and logistical challenges women face in cinema. She pointed out that many suffer silently due to a lack of structured support systems and fear of losing work opportunities.

“I did four films while pregnant. I informed my directors that I wasn’t comfortable with early morning shoots, and they understood.”

This personal anecdote was used to underscore the importance of dialogue between filmmakers and female artists — a tool she believes is still underutilized.

Silence Among Women Artists Still a Concern

Drawing attention to her time as the first female Vice President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Menon said the reluctance of women to voice their concerns is worrying.

“Most issues can be solved through dialogue, but people often avoid it. Even when I was AMMA's first female Vice President, I would urge women to share their problems, none of them would,” she said.

She stressed that many women are caught between personal struggles and professional obligations, often afraid to speak out.

“I won’t blame them. Everyone is worried about their careers. But slowly, we will bring these issues to light,” Menon concluded.

A Career Marked by Versatility and Leadership

Shwetha Menon’s path from modeling to becoming a force in Malayalam cinema reflects her adaptability and influence. She started her career as a Femina Miss India finalist in 1994, and later gained acclaim for bold and nuanced roles in films like Paleri Manikyam, Salt N' Pepper, and Kayam. She has also left her mark on Hindi and Tamil cinema and became a familiar TV face through hosting and reality shows like Bigg Boss Malayalam.

In 2025, she made history by becoming the first female president of AMMA, further solidifying her role as a changemaker in the South Indian film industry.