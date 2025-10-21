Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru; Sparks Dating Rumours Again

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSamantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru; Sparks Dating Rumours Again

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Diwali pictures with The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru fuel relationship rumours as the actress radiates festive charm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu lit up social media this Diwali after posting a set of warm festive pictures, which fans believe also featured her rumoured boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actress, who kept her caption simple with “Filled with gratitude,” shared glimpses of her celebrations that quickly set the internet abuzz.

Festive Cheer and Radiant Smiles

In the series of images, Samantha looked graceful in a vibrant green ethnic ensemble, her bright smile adding to the festive glow. Raj Nidimoru, co-director of The Family Man, appeared beside her in a smart blue kurta, matching the cheerful tone of the celebration.

The pictures captured Samantha performing Diwali rituals — offering prayers, lighting diyas, and playing with sparklers — painting a picture of warmth, simplicity, and joy. Fans couldn’t help but notice the comfort and ease between Samantha and Raj, reigniting conversations about their rumoured relationship.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Rumours and Reactions

Samantha and Raj have often found themselves at the centre of dating speculations, though both have remained tight-lipped. Followers believe the actress may be slowly making her relationship public, especially after her much-discussed separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Despite the buzz, Samantha has maintained an open and grounded stance on personal matters, often speaking about the importance of honesty and resilience amid public scrutiny.

Work Front: A Busy Slate Ahead

Professionally, Samantha continues to stay in the spotlight. She recently made a cameo appearance in the horror-comedy Subham, marking her debut as a producer. Up next, she will be seen in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

The actress is also gearing up for the Telugu action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaram. Additionally, industry chatter suggests she might be under consideration for Arasan, a film starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran — though no official confirmation has been made.

As speculation about her personal life grows, Samantha’s Diwali post beautifully balanced grace, gratitude, and quiet confidence — leaving fans both charmed and curious.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru Samantha Dating Rumours Samantha Diwali Photos The Family Man Director
