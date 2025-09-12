S Narayan Booked In Dowry Harassment Case As Daughter-in-Law Levels Serious Allegations

Noted Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, celebrated for his decades-long career in the South Indian film industry, is now facing serious legal trouble. His daughter-in-law Pavithra has filed a dowry harassment complaint against him, his wife Bhagyavati, and their son Pavan, bringing the director’s personal life into sharp public scrutiny.

Allegations of Dowry Demands and Financial Pressure

As per the complaint lodged, Pavithra alleged that her husband and in-laws repeatedly demanded dowry even after the couple’s wedding in 2021. She stated that her husband, Pavan, did not complete his education and remained unemployed, putting the entire financial burden of the household on her shoulders.

“Since Pavan hasn’t completed his degree, he has no job. So, I started working to look after the family,”

Pavithra claimed in her statement, according to the Times of India.

She went on to reveal that Pavan had borrowed ₹1 lakh from her and ₹75,000 from her mother to purchase a car. Later, the family started the Kala Samrat Film Academy, and Pavithra pledged her mother’s gold to support the venture.

Loan Taken for Family Business, Partial Repayment Made

The academy eventually shut down, but financial demands continued, Pavithra alleged.

“Later, the academy shut down. Again, they asked me for money, and I took a professional loan of ₹10 lakh. They repaid only part of the money in monthly instalments and then stopped,"

she said in her complaint.

Pavithra also stated that her father had given Pavan a gold ring worth over ₹1 lakh during the wedding, and that the family later blamed her for the rising disputes within the household.

The couple initially lived with S Narayan and Bhagyavati before moving to a rented house. They returned to the family home after a year, but conflicts reportedly intensified from that point on.

“If Anything Happens to Me…”: Pavithra’s Safety Concern

In her statement, Pavithra told the police she feared for her safety, holding her in-laws accountable for any harm that may come to her.

“If anything happens to me, Narayan, Bhagyavati, and Pavan should be held responsible,”

she said, as reported by Kerala Kaumudi.

The police registered the FIR on Wednesday evening and confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

About S Narayan

S Narayan is one of the most respected names in Kannada cinema, having made his directorial debut with Chaitrada Premanjali in 1992. Over the years, he has directed several acclaimed films including Surya Vamsha, Simhadriya Simha, Thavarina Thottilu, and Manasu Mallige. The allegations mark a dramatic and unfortunate turn for a man previously known solely for his contributions to the silver screen.