Rukmini Vasanth's Kanakavathi Look From Kantara Chapter 1 Revealed – See Poster

Rukmini Vasanth’s Kanakavathi Look From Kantara Chapter 1 Revealed – See Poster

The makers of director Rishab Shetty's eagerly awaited film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on Friday released the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the character of 'Kanakavathi' in the film.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:47 AM (IST)

The makers of director Rishab Shetty's eagerly awaited film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which will be a prequel to the blockbuster 'Kantara', on Friday released the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the character of 'Kanakavathi' in the film.

Hombale Films, the production house producing the eagerly awaited film, took to its X timeline to release the first look of the actress in the film. It said, "Introducing @rukmini_vasanth as ‘KANAKAVATHI’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2 "

It may be recalled that the unit had, on July 21 this year, announced that the film had been wrapped. It had also released a video then that gave a glimpse of the fascinating manner in which the film had been made.

"Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making. #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide," the production house had said then.

The making video showed the amount of effort that both the unit and the film's director Rishab Shetty had put into the film. Rishab Shetty disclosed that the film had been shot over a period of three years and that thousands had worked on Kantara: Chapter 1, which he believed was not just a film but a divine force.

Rishab Shetty, in the glimpse video said, "I have a dream. To tell the story of my land to the whole world. Our village. Our people. Our beliefs. When I chose to pursue that dream, thousands stood with me. Three years of hard work. Two hundred and fifty days of shoot. No matter the challenges I have faced, the faith never let go of me. My entire team, my producers, they were my backbone. Everyday, as I looked out to the thousands who had gathered to work, one thought kept coming back to me. This is not just a film. This is a divine force. Welcome to the world of Kantara."

The director then disclosed that the film had been wrapped up but then this was also the beginning.

For the unaware, Kantara was a pan Indian blockbuster featuring Rishab Shetty in a dual role, along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. The film's story revolved around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

The film, which emerged a huge blockbuster, also came in for critical acclaim from film industry legends across the country. In fact, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called up the core team of the film to congratulate them for having made a movie which he described as a 'masterpiece'.

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, will be set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Kantara Rishab Shetty
