Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Women’s Portrayal In Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Women’s Portrayal In Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty addresses criticism of Kantara’s depiction of women, highlighting the importance of female characters in both the original and Kantara Chapter 1.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara was a cultural milestone for Kannada cinema, standing just behind KGF: Chapter 2 in box office success. The film not only won over audiences but also bagged two National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actor for Rishab Shetty. However, despite its acclaim, it faced criticism for its depiction of women, particularly Sapthami Gowda’s character.

Now, with Kantara Chapter 1 hitting theatres, Rishab Shetty has addressed these concerns head-on, insisting that women have always played an essential role in his storytelling.

Rishab Shetty on Women’s Presence in Kantara

Speaking to News18 Showsha, the actor-director rejected the notion that his films are male-dominated. “I don’t agree when you say that Kantara is a man’s world. The character of the mother (played by Manasi Sudhir) in the first film was very prominent. The character of the daiva nartak is key in the story but the mother’s role is also very important," he explained.

Recalling the climax of Kantara, he added, “If you remember the climax, when I was performing a dance ritual by embodying a divine spirit, my mother was an integral part of it. She was playing a dhol-like instrument. The daiva nartak could perform the ritual only after taking her blessings. Our film is about the divinity and that’s a superior energy. In the same way, a mother is also synonymous with a superior energy."

Exploring Shiva’s Duality

Rishab emphasized that the story required Shiva’s rough edges to be highlighted. “The film was about Shiva. He started off as a borderline villainous character and it was important to showcase that in the service of the story. He goes around doing negative activities and he’s fearless. The only person he’s fearful of is his mother. We’ve also shown his vulnerable side in the film. When he sees a bad dream at night, he runs to his mother and sleeps next to her like a child would do," he shared.

Strong Female Agency in Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab also pointed to his consistent effort to weave powerful women into his narratives. “I give a lot of important to my female characters in all of my films, since the very beginning. In my opinion, even in Kantara Chapter 1, Kanakavathi’s a very strong character. I think I justify my female characters even in a film where the story revolves around a man. I understand the conversations that had happened. But that’s their perspective. I know that I’ve justified them," he remarked.

Backing his vision, Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Princess Kanakavathi in the prequel, said, “It explores feminine energy in its own capacity. Film mein yeh mudde ka exploration hua hai aur baad mein iske baare mein charche honge. It’s always nice to see people discussing and having a dialogue on the themes a film touches upon. The character of Kanakavathi has been written with a lot of depth. The audience will find it interesting to see a female character with so much of agency within the Kantara universe."

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kannada Cinema Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1 Rukmini Vasanth Kantara Women Criticism Sapthami Gowda Kantara Controversy Kantara National Award
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly High Alert: Internet Suspended, Heavy Police Deployment for Friday Prayers
Delhi Police Encounter: Notorious Criminal Akash Rajput Arrested in Kapashera
Philippines Dabao City Fire: Over 400 Homes Destroyed, Flames Visible for Kilometers
UP Bareilly: Internet Suspended, High Alert After Last Week Violence; 82 Arrested
JNU Clash: ABVP and Left Student Groups Face Off During Dussehra Ravan Dahan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget