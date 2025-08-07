'Let People Breathe': Rashmika Mandanna Speaks Out On Trolling & Being Misjudged For Kindness

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has faced her fair share of trolling, media speculation, and criticism over the years, recently spoke candidly about the emotional toll public life has taken on her. Appearing on the talk show Snap With Stars, Rashmika revealed why she often holds back from expressing her real self in front of the cameras.

“I know that I am a very emotional person and a very real person,” she shared. “At the same time, I can’t really show it out because people think kindness is fake, kindness is weakness, they say she’s doing it for the cameras. The more real you are, the more unacceptable it becomes.”

“Let People Breathe,” Says Rashmika On Toxic Culture of Trolling

In the same interview, Rashmika reflected on the difficult journey she's faced in the limelight — from a broken engagement in her early years to unconfirmed relationship rumours and criticism over her film choices. She noted how trolls often misunderstand her intentions, reducing her authenticity to mere performance.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of negative PR and trolling. If you can’t be kind, then just don’t say anything. Let people breathe. Why do you have to suffocate people? Why do you have to strangle people to grow?” she asked, expressing frustration with the toxic environment that often dominates social media.

Despite the pressure, Rashmika remains committed to her personal values. “Being kind doesn’t get me anything, but it’s a choice I make every day,” she asserted.

What’s Next for Rashmika?

Professionally, Rashmika continues to expand her filmography across multiple languages. In 2025, she played Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also appeared as Saisri Rajkot in AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan.

Additionally, she starred as Sameera in Kuberaa, a bilingual Telugu-Tamil film featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Rashmika’s upcoming releases include the Hindi drama Thama and the Telugu film The Girlfriend.

Despite the challenges, Rashmika continues to hold her ground with resilience and grace — choosing kindness, even when the world misjudges it.