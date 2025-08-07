Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'Let People Breathe': Rashmika Mandanna Speaks Out On Trolling & Being Misjudged For Kindness

'Let People Breathe': Rashmika Mandanna Speaks Out On Trolling & Being Misjudged For Kindness

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about facing online trolling, negative PR, and why she feels kindness is misunderstood. She talks about her emotional struggles and recent work.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has faced her fair share of trolling, media speculation, and criticism over the years, recently spoke candidly about the emotional toll public life has taken on her. Appearing on the talk show Snap With Stars, Rashmika revealed why she often holds back from expressing her real self in front of the cameras.

“I know that I am a very emotional person and a very real person,” she shared. “At the same time, I can’t really show it out because people think kindness is fake, kindness is weakness, they say she’s doing it for the cameras. The more real you are, the more unacceptable it becomes.”

“Let People Breathe,” Says Rashmika On Toxic Culture of Trolling

In the same interview, Rashmika reflected on the difficult journey she's faced in the limelight — from a broken engagement in her early years to unconfirmed relationship rumours and criticism over her film choices. She noted how trolls often misunderstand her intentions, reducing her authenticity to mere performance.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of negative PR and trolling. If you can’t be kind, then just don’t say anything. Let people breathe. Why do you have to suffocate people? Why do you have to strangle people to grow?” she asked, expressing frustration with the toxic environment that often dominates social media.

Despite the pressure, Rashmika remains committed to her personal values. “Being kind doesn’t get me anything, but it’s a choice I make every day,” she asserted.

What’s Next for Rashmika?

Professionally, Rashmika continues to expand her filmography across multiple languages. In 2025, she played Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also appeared as Saisri Rajkot in AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan.

Additionally, she starred as Sameera in Kuberaa, a bilingual Telugu-Tamil film featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Rashmika’s upcoming releases include the Hindi drama Thama and the Telugu film The Girlfriend.

Despite the challenges, Rashmika continues to hold her ground with resilience and grace — choosing kindness, even when the world misjudges it.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Sikandar Chhaava Kuberaa Rashmika Snap With Stars
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Personal Finance
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
A Degree Without Direction No Longer Works Today. Here's What You Can Do | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget