Rakshit Shetty Thanks Jury As ‘777 Charlie’ Wins Four Karnataka State Awards

HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRakshit Shetty Thanks Jury As ‘777 Charlie’ Wins Four Karnataka State Awards

Rakshit Shetty expresses gratitude after his film 777 Charlie wins four Karnataka State Awards, including Best Actor, 2nd Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Lyricist.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Actor and director Rakshit Shetty, whose heart touching Kannada film '777 Charlie' won four Karnataka state awards, has now penned a post of gratitude, thanking the jury of the awards, the audience and his team.

Taking to his X timeline, actor and director Rakshit Shetty, who won the award for Best Actor for his performance in the film, wrote, "Feeling grateful and humbled! '777 Charlie' wins 4 State Awards.. 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing & Best Lyricist. Heartfelt thanks to the jury, our amazing audience, and this incredible team. @Kiranraj61 for his vision, Pratheek for the flawless editing, and @Nagarjunsharma2 for words that touched hearts."

For the unaware, 777 Charlie was a pan Indian film, which featured Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri in the lead. The film's story revolved around a character called Dharma and his cute dog called Charlie.

Soon after the film emerged a superhit, the makers announced that they would be contributing five per cent of the film's profits to NGOs across the country that had been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals.

In a statement issued then, actor Rakshit Shetty, who played the lead in the film, had said that the contributions would be made in the name of Charlie.

That apart, he also said that they would be sharing 10 per cent of the film's profits with every individual who had advanced the culmination of the film.

The actor, in a statement issued then, said, "We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in union in bringing this film on screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 percent of the profit that '777 Charlie' makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film.

"As the makers of 777 Charlie we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 percent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. Using our light to ignite someone else’s, will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Rakshit Shetty Kannada Cinema 777 Charlie Karnataka State Awards Best Actor Rakshit Shetty Kiranraj K Pratheek Shetty Nagarjun Sharma Kannada Film Awards
