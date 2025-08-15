Rajinikanth Shares Heartfelt Gratitude For Fans, Calls Them 'Gods Who Make Me live'

Tamil film star Rajinikanth on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who had greeted him for completing 50 glorious years in the film industry.

Rajinikanth issued a statement in Tamil, which he shared on his X timeline. In it, he said, "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of you. My heartfelt thanks go to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendiran, my friend Annamalai, madam Sasikala, Dhinakaran, madam Premalatha and to other friends in politics who complimented me on my 50-year journey in the film industry."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to all his film industry friends including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Ilaiyaraaja.

More importantly, he thanked his fans saying, "I also express my heartfelt thanks to my fans, who are the Gods who make me live."

It may be recalled that several people cutting across film industries and categories had greeted Superstar Rajinikanth on his landmark achievement of completing 50 glorious years in the film industry.

Notable among those who greeted the superstar was actor, producer, director and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan, who took to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post for Rajinikanth.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post celebrating Rajinikanth's impressive achievement, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.

"Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright."

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has directed Rajinikanth's just released film 'Coolie', too expressed gratitude to the film's lead actor Superstar Rajinikanth, for both the opportunity to direct the film and also for the conversations they had both on the sets of the film and off it.

Wishing Rajinikanth on the occasion of the actor completing 50 years in the film industry, Lokesh wrote, "#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir."

He went on to say, "Will forever be grateful for this opportunity, and the conversations we’ve shared both on and off the film!These are moments I will always cherish and never forget."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you! We Love you #Thalaivaa."