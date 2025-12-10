Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajinikanth Says Aishwarya Rai Was First Choice For Neelambari: ‘Was Ready To Wait 2–3 Years, But…

Rajinikanth reveals Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for Neelambari in Padayappa before she declined the role. Ahead of the film’s re-release, he also confirms Padayappa 2: Neelambari.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Padayappa gears up for a grand re-release, superstar Rajinikanth has opened up about lesser-known casting decisions and the journey behind the 1999 blockbuster. In a special video released ahead of the film’s theatrical revival, the actor revealed that Aishwarya Rai — not Ramya Krishnan — was originally his top choice to play the iconic antagonist Neelambari.

Aishwarya Rai Was Uninterested, Says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth shared that the team had gone to great lengths to approach Aishwarya Rai for the powerful and now-legendary role.
“We wanted Aishwarya Rai to do the character of Neelambari. We tried to reach out to her after a lot of difficulties. If she had said yes to the movie, I was willing to wait for even 2–3 years because that character was like that. It was imperative for that role to click – but we heard that she was not interested,” he said.

 

He further revealed that other prominent stars like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit were also considered. However, director K.S. Ravikumar ultimately suggested Ramya Krishnan, who went on to deliver one of the most celebrated performances of her career. Rajinikanth added that the team specifically looked for “that power in the heroine’s eyes” and “an arrogance in the character” — traits that Ramya Krishnan embodied with precision.

Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel

In the same special video, Rajinikanth also confirmed that a sequel to the film is officially in the works. Titled Neelambari: Padayappa 2, the sequel is set to carry forward the legacy of the original, though further details remain under wraps.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai eventually teamed up over a decade later in Shankar’s Enthiran, a film that became a massive pan-Indian success.

A Massive Re-Release Ahead of Superstar’s Birthday

Directed by K.S. Ravikumar, Padayappa starred Rajinikanth in the titular role along with Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan. The movie was a monumental box-office success and remains one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic mass entertainers. The upcoming re-release is slated as a special birthday treat for Rajinikanth fans.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan have reunited for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which also stars S.J. Suryah, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the sequel is expected to hit theatres in June 2026.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Rajinikanth Padayappa Re-release Aishwarya Rai Padayappa Neelambari Role Ramya Krishnan Neelambari Jailer 2 Cast
