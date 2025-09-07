Pushpa Team Sweeps SIIMA 2025, Sukumar Confirms Pushpa 3: The Rampage

The Pushpa franchise continues its dream run as the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule bagged five major awards at the SIIMA 2025, held in Dubai on Saturday. Director Sukumar, lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers attended the star-studded event.

But the night got even bigger when director Sukumar finally confirmed what fans had been eagerly waiting for—Pushpa 3: The Rampage is officially on the way.

Sukumar Confirms Pushpa 3 at SIIMA

As the Pushpa team took to the stage after their big win, the hosts jokingly asked, “Party ledha Pushpa? (Is there no party, Pushpa?)”—a nod to Fahadh Faasil’s famous dialogue as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the franchise.

They then pressed Sukumar to reveal whether Pushpa 3 would actually happen or get shelved. With a smile, the director looked at producer Naveen Yerneni and Allu Arjun for approval, and once they nodded, he declared, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi. (Obviously, we’re making Pushpa 3),” sending the audience into a frenzy.

Big Wins for the Pushpa 2 Team

At SIIMA 2025, the Pushpa 2 team dominated the awards with five big wins:

Best Actor: Allu Arjun

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Best Director: Sukumar

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male): Shankar Babu Kandukuri for Peelings

Sharing his excitement on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you, SIIMA, for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa. And I dedicate these awards to my fans... for the unwavering love & support. Humbled.”

About the Pushpa Franchise

The Pushpa series has become a massive pan-India phenomenon. Pushpa: The Rise (2021) grossed ₹350 crore worldwide despite pandemic restrictions, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. Its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), smashed records with a staggering ₹1871 crore worldwide collection, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the biggest Telugu hit ever—second only to Dangal in overall Indian cinema.

The franchise follows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a coolie-turned-red sanders smuggler hungry for power, legitimacy, and respect in a world that rejects him.

What to Expect from Pushpa 3

Pushpa 2: The Rule ended on a cliffhanger teasing Pushpa 3: The Rampage, but doubts lingered as Sukumar has a film with Ram Charan lined up, while Allu Arjun is busy with a sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Atlee.

Earlier, on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK talk show, Arjun had hinted at wanting a break from Pushpa after investing five years into the first two films. Fans believe that footage from the promotional video Where is Pushpa—which was not used in Pushpa 2—might hint at the storyline for Pushpa 3.