Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Hits ₹100 Crore, Marking His Third Consecutive Blockbuster

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude Hits ₹100 Crore, Marking His Third Consecutive Blockbuster

Pradeep Ranganathan scores a hat-trick as Dude races past ₹100 crore in six days. The romantic comedy, co-starring Mamitha Baiju, cements his status as one of Tamil cinema’s most reliable box-office stars.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Keerthiswaran’s latest romantic comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has stormed the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore milestone within just six days of its release. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film saw massive footfalls over the Diwali weekend, solidifying Pradeep’s reputation as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable young stars.

Dude's box office collection

With this success, Dude becomes Pradeep’s third consecutive ₹100 crore hit, following Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025). Celebrating the achievement, Pradeep took to social media to thank fans, writing, “#Dude 100Cr+. Thankyou :).” He also shared a clip from the film in which his character Agan tells a friend that it’s not him but society that’s vulgar — a moment that resonated with many viewers.

The 31-year-old actor and filmmaker now joins an elite league, with all three of his films crossing the century mark globally. His debut directorial Comali (2019) marked his entry into Kollywood, and he later directed and starred in Love Today, which went on to earn over ₹107 crore worldwide. His next outing, Dragon, amassed ₹150.52 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeep_ranganathan)

Congratulations flood in for Pradeep Ranganathan

Following Dude’s success, messages of congratulations flooded social media. Actor Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Congrats brother @pradeeponelife on this HATTRICK. NOT EASY AT ALLL!!!!” Producer G Dhananjheyan praised the actor’s consistency, noting, “Delighted Tamil Cinema got another bankable Box Office spinning Star in #PradeepRanganathan & his growth is very inspiring and impressive.” Aishwarya Kalapathi also added, “And that’s a hattrick! Congrats @pradeeponelife.”

About Dude

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude follows Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha Baiju), a young couple whose seemingly sweet romance takes a dark turn after she proposes marriage. As family secrets surface, their relationship — and lives — are thrown into chaos. Veteran actor Sarathkumar plays a pivotal role as Kural’s father.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pradeep Ranganathan Dude
Read more
