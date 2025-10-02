Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaPawan Kalyan Announces Sequel And Prequel To OG: 'I Want To Continue The OG World'

Pawan Kalyan Announces Sequel And Prequel To OG: 'I Want To Continue The OG World'

Pawan Kalyan’s OG smashes box office records in its first week, crossing ₹160 crore, and the actor confirms plans for a prequel and sequel, promising to expand the film’s gangster universe.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 08:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has set new benchmarks at the box office, delivering a strong opening week performance. To celebrate the film’s success, the makers hosted a success meet in Hyderabad, attended by the cast and crew, where Pawan Kalyan revealed plans for both a prequel and a sequel.

Pawan Kalyan on OG’s success

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan reflected on the journey of bringing OG to the screen. “It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen. In fact I am myself not aware of the full OG story. I met Trivikram Kar Sujeeth after he mentioned his name and Sujeeth told me, 'You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun. I did not fully understand the story at that time but when I saw my son reading the notes with joy, I realised that there is a relevance to this story for this generation," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

He further added, “So I confirm that let us work on a sequel and prequel to OG. I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again. I want to continue the OG world in the time I get.”

About OG

Directed by Sujeeth, OG follows Pawan Kalyan as a former gangster who returns to Mumbai to confront a new threat, Omi, played by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. In just seven days, OG has surpassed the ₹160 crore mark in India, cementing its status as a blockbuster.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 08:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Kalyan
Read more
