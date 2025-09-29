OG Box Office Day 4: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses ₹230 Crore Worldwide In Just Four Days

Pawan Kalyan's latest action-packed release OG (also known as They Call Him OG) is dominating the global box office, ending its opening weekend with a massive ₹230 crore gross worldwide. The film, which hit screens on Thursday, continues its strong theatrical run across domestic and international markets.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, OG earned ₹140.20 crore net (₹168 crore gross) in India within the first four days. The film opened with a thunderous ₹84 crore gross, including paid previews, and while it dipped to ₹18.45 crore on Friday, it maintained a steady pace through the weekend, earning ₹18.50 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

Strong International Business Pushes Global Totals Higher

Overseas, the film has managed to rack up an impressive $7 million (approx. ₹62 crore) in just four days. With both domestic and international markets responding positively, the global tally now stands at ₹230 crore gross, setting a new benchmark in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

The film has already outpaced the lifetime earnings of several recent high-profile releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi (₹210 crore), 83 (₹193 crore), Game Changer (₹200 crore), and Guntur Kaaram (₹182 crore). Whether OG can maintain momentum will become clearer once Monday's figures are out.

About the Film: Pawan Kalyan Leads in Sujeeth's Stylized Crime Saga

Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as the enigmatic gangster Ojas Gambheera, who resurfaces in Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to take down rival kingpin Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi, marking the latter’s Telugu debut.

The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. With high-octane action sequences and a gripping narrative, OG has struck a chord with fans and critics alike, becoming the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan’s career to date.