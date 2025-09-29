Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaOG Box Office Day 4: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses ₹230 Crore Worldwide In Just Four Days

OG Box Office Day 4: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses ₹230 Crore Worldwide In Just Four Days

Pawan Kalyan’s OG earns ₹230 crore gross worldwide in 4 days, becoming his highest-grossing film. The action thriller sees strong performance in India and overseas markets.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pawan Kalyan's latest action-packed release OG (also known as They Call Him OG) is dominating the global box office, ending its opening weekend with a massive ₹230 crore gross worldwide. The film, which hit screens on Thursday, continues its strong theatrical run across domestic and international markets.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, OG earned ₹140.20 crore net (₹168 crore gross) in India within the first four days. The film opened with a thunderous ₹84 crore gross, including paid previews, and while it dipped to ₹18.45 crore on Friday, it maintained a steady pace through the weekend, earning ₹18.50 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

Strong International Business Pushes Global Totals Higher

Overseas, the film has managed to rack up an impressive $7 million (approx. ₹62 crore) in just four days. With both domestic and international markets responding positively, the global tally now stands at ₹230 crore gross, setting a new benchmark in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

The film has already outpaced the lifetime earnings of several recent high-profile releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi (₹210 crore), 83 (₹193 crore), Game Changer (₹200 crore), and Guntur Kaaram (₹182 crore). Whether OG can maintain momentum will become clearer once Monday's figures are out.

About the Film: Pawan Kalyan Leads in Sujeeth's Stylized Crime Saga

Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as the enigmatic gangster Ojas Gambheera, who resurfaces in Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to take down rival kingpin Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi, marking the latter’s Telugu debut.

The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. With high-octane action sequences and a gripping narrative, OG has struck a chord with fans and critics alike, becoming the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan’s career to date.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sujeeth OG Movie OG Box Office Collection They Call Him OG Earnings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Breaking: Swami Chaitanyanand Brought To Institute For Interrogation In Sexual Exploitation Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget