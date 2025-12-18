Nidhhi Agerwal, who will be seen alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film The Raja Saab, found herself in an alarming situation on Wednesday night after the launch of the song “Sahana Sahana” at Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall. What was meant to be a celebratory event quickly spiralled out of control as a large crowd surged towards the actor, leaving her struggling to make her way to her car. Fans rushed past security personnel in a bid to get closer and click selfies, turning the atmosphere chaotic. Director Maruthi was also present at the event, which witnessed an overwhelming turnout.

Video of Nidhhi Agerwal being mobbed sparks outrage online

Videos from the incident soon surfaced online and spread rapidly, drawing sharp criticism from netizens. In the footage, Nidhhi appears clearly shaken and uneasy as the crowd presses in on her. She is seen clutching her dupatta while her security team tries to shield her, forcefully clearing a path through the fans. Once inside her car, the actor is spotted adjusting her outfit, visibly upset and rattled by the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mana chalanachitralu (@mana_chalanachitralu)

Fans slam lack of security at Prabhas’ The Raja Saab event

The incident sparked widespread anger among fans, many of whom condemned the lack of adequate security at the event. One user commented, “This is so sad, why isn’t she given proper security? Also, there was a high chance of wardrobe malfunction. Such uncivilised fans.” Another described the situation as “Disgusting.” A third reaction read, “This so scary! She looks horrified. Are the producers and Prabhas dumb?? When it’s a huge event, the security should be tight.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, a Telugu-language horror-comedy, features Prabhas in a role unlike anything he has done before. Best known for his high-octane action films, the actor is stepping into a different space with this genre-blending project. The film is helmed by Maruthi, whose earlier works include Ee Rojullo, Bus Stop, Babu Bangaram and Shailaja Reddy Alludu. Apart from Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal, the cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, with Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani playing significant roles.

In September, the makers released the trailer of The Raja Saab, offering glimpses of the many layers of Prabhas’ character. The preview suggested a turbulent journey for his character, filled with twists, danger and unexpected turns.

The Raja Saab is slated for a grand worldwide release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.