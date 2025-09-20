Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 At 71st National Film Awards

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The award will be presented on September 23.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 06:36 PM (IST)

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been chosen as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, India’s most prestigious recognition in cinema. The announcement was made on Saturday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which praised the actor’s remarkable journey across Indian cinema.

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” read a statement posted by the Ministry on X (formerly Twitter).

The award will be conferred during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony scheduled for September 23.

 

From Malayalam Icon to National Treasure

With a career spanning more than four decades and over 350 films to his credit, Mohanlal is one of the most respected and versatile actors in Indian cinema. He made his acting debut in 1980 with 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' and went on to become a household name not just in Kerala but across the country.

Known for seamlessly transitioning between genres, his body of work includes acclaimed films like 'Kireedam', 'Bharatham', 'Vanaprastham', 'Thanmathra', and 'Drishyam'. His effortless performances, natural dialogue delivery, and emotional depth have earned him numerous accolades over the years, including five National Film Awards, nine Kerala State Film Awards, and the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, two of India’s highest civilian honours.

A Lifetime of Excellence Recognised

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, honours an individual for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Mohanlal joins the ranks of legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Asha Bhosale, who have been previously honoured.

With this recognition, Mohanlal becomes only the third Malayalam actor to receive the award after Adoor Gopalakrishnan and K.G. George, cementing his legacy as a national icon of Indian cinema.

