Actress Malavika Mohanan reflected on moments of being completely starstruck as she recounted her first encounters with some of Indian cinema’s biggest icons at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025. Speaking during the session ‘Working Across Languages: Staying Close to the Roots’, Malavika, daughter of acclaimed cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, shared how meeting superstars across industries left a lasting impression on her.

Malavika began by narrating a childhood memory from a film set where her father was working. She said she had accompanied him along with her brother when Shah Rukh Khan walked in to greet them. Remembering the moment, she recalled SRK warmly saying, "So nice Mohanan of you to have brought your family along."

The actress revealed that she was so overwhelmed by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence that she froze. He greeted her, but she simply couldn’t stand up. After he left, her parents reprimanded her, telling her, "That such a big man has come to greet and you kept sitting." Malavika laughed while admitting that she was so shocked and in awe that standing up slipped her mind entirely.

Malavika meeting Vijay for the first time

She went on to describe her first meeting with Thalapathy Vijay before filming Master, calling the moment “surreal.” Vijay’s towering screen persona, she said, carried a magnetic charm that instantly left her intrigued.

Malavika also recounted her early interaction with Rajinikanth, describing the megastar’s aura as “at another level.” She added that while dynamics naturally evolved once she began working alongside these icons, her initial reaction to them was that of a starstruck admirer meeting her cinematic idols.

About Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole and later gained wider recognition with projects like Beyond the Clouds and the Vijay-starrer Master. Over the years, she has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, steadily building a reputation for strong performances and striking screen presence. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Thangalaan.