Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMalavika Mohanan Shares Starstruck Moments With SRK, Vijay & Rajinikanth At Southern Rising Summit 2025

Malavika Mohanan Shares Starstruck Moments With SRK, Vijay & Rajinikanth At Southern Rising Summit 2025

At ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025, Malavika Mohanan shares stories of meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth for the first time, recalling being completely starstruck.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Malavika Mohanan reflected on moments of being completely starstruck as she recounted her first encounters with some of Indian cinema’s biggest icons at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025. Speaking during the session ‘Working Across Languages: Staying Close to the Roots’, Malavika, daughter of acclaimed cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, shared how meeting superstars across industries left a lasting impression on her.

Malavika began by narrating a childhood memory from a film set where her father was working. She said she had accompanied him along with her brother when Shah Rukh Khan walked in to greet them. Remembering the moment, she recalled SRK warmly saying, "So nice Mohanan of you to have brought your family along."

The actress revealed that she was so overwhelmed by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence that she froze. He greeted her, but she simply couldn’t stand up. After he left, her parents reprimanded her, telling her, "That such a big man has come to greet and you kept sitting." Malavika laughed while admitting that she was so shocked and in awe that standing up slipped her mind entirely.

Malavika meeting Vijay for the first time

She went on to describe her first meeting with Thalapathy Vijay before filming Master, calling the moment “surreal.” Vijay’s towering screen persona, she said, carried a magnetic charm that instantly left her intrigued.

Malavika also recounted her early interaction with Rajinikanth, describing the megastar’s aura as “at another level.” She added that while dynamics naturally evolved once she began working alongside these icons, her initial reaction to them was that of a starstruck admirer meeting her cinematic idols.

 

About Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole and later gained wider recognition with projects like Beyond the Clouds and the Vijay-starrer Master. Over the years, she has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, steadily building a reputation for strong performances and striking screen presence. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Thangalaan.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Nadu Malavika Mohanan ABP Southern Rising Summit ABP Southern Rising Summit Live ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 ABP News Chennai Event
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Advertisement

Videos

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Breaking: Ayodhya Celebrates Historic Flag Hoisting at Ram Mandir on Vivah Panchami
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget