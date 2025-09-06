Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Roars At Box Office With ₹13 Cr Day 1, Beats Baaghi 4

Director AR Murugadoss seems to have reclaimed his box office magic with 'Madharaasi', his latest psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The film, which released on Friday, raked in an impressive ₹13 crore net on its opening day in India, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

This marks one of the biggest opening days in Sivakarthikeyan’s career, fueled by a wave of positive reviews and strong audience word of mouth. The movie's occupancy grew steadily throughout the day, starting at 46% in morning shows and peaking at 77% during night screenings, indicating rising interest and strong hold across multiplexes and single screens alike.

Murugadoss Brings Back ‘Vintage’ Thrills

'Madharaasi' is being praised by critics as a return to form for AR Murugadoss, with many likening the film’s taut narrative and psychological depth to his earlier work like 'Ghajini'. The director’s comeback has clearly struck a chord with fans, many of whom had been waiting for him to revisit the gritty, emotionally charged storytelling that defined his earlier films.

The film’s unusual premise, centering around a protagonist with Fregoli delusion battling a gun-running syndicate, has also intrigued audiences, setting it apart from more formulaic action flicks.

Beats Baaghi 4, Leaves Bengal Files Behind

Despite facing competition from two major Hindi releases, 'Madharaasi' emerged as the top grosser on Friday. Tiger Shroff’s 'Baaghi 4', which released on more screens, opened with an estimated ₹12 crore, while Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Bengal Files' struggled to make an impact, earning just ₹1 crore.

Interestingly, even with its smaller release footprint, 'Madharaasi' surged ahead thanks to glowing reviews and organic buzz. While Hindi action films often gain momentum over the weekend, Madharaasi’s head start sets the tone for a strong first weekend, especially in southern markets.

About the Film

'Madharaasi' is a psychological action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss, starring Sivakarthikeyan in a complex role. The ensemble cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

The plot follows a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, who becomes central to a mission to stop illegal arms smuggling from North India into Tamil Nadu. The mix of psychological depth and high-octane action is being credited for the film’s strong audience connect.