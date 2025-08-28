Lakshmi Menon Granted Interim Protection In Kochi Abduction Case

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has received interim relief from arrest in a case linked to the alleged abduction and assault of an IT employee in Kochi. On Wednesday, August 27, the Kerala High Court granted her protection until September 17, when the matter will be taken up for further hearing.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order after Menon’s petition came up before the bench. The interim stay on arrest provides temporary relief for the actress, who has been named among the accused in the case.

The Allegations Against Lakshmi Menon

The case stems from a complaint filed by an IT professional from Aluva. According to the FIR, the complainant alleged he was kidnapped and attacked after an altercation at Kochi’s Velocity Pub. He claimed that when he and his friends attempted to leave, Lakshmi Menon and her companions pursued them, forcibly pulling him out of his car and pushing him into another vehicle, where he was allegedly beaten.

Social media clips showing the actress and others confronting a vehicle and arguing have further fuelled the controversy.

Police Confirm Menon’s Involvement

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed that Menon was present with the group accused of abducting the IT employee. However, he clarified that her name has not yet been included in the First Information Report.

“An argument broke out at a bar. Later, the accused blocked the vehicle of a group of IT employees near the North Bridge in Ernakulam. They then abducted one of them. Following a complaint from another member of the group, the North Police registered a case," Vimaladitya told The News Minute.

Who Is Lakshmi Menon?

Born in Kochi on May 19, 1996, Lakshmi Menon is a well-established actress in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She began her career in 2011 with Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya and found her breakthrough role in Sundara Pandian (2012) opposite M. Sasikumar. Over the years, she has starred in acclaimed films like Kumki (2012), Jigarthanda (2014), and Vedalam (2015).

Her recent works include Chandramukhi 2 (2023) and Sabdham (2025), where she portrayed a professor.

The unfolding legal battle has placed her career under an intense spotlight, with the next hearing scheduled for September 17.