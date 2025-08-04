Kingdom Box Office Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Inches Towards ₹41 Cr, Faces Weekend Dip

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse, opened in theatres last week amid high expectations, especially after Vijay’s recent underwhelming box office performances. Backed by positive reviews and strong pre-release buzz, the film had a promising start, but it is now struggling to maintain momentum at the box office.

Kingdom Box Office Performance So Far

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom saw a decline on its fifth day, which also marked its first Sunday, earning ₹7 crore (early estimates).

The film opened with an extended weekend, starting strong on Thursday with ₹18 crore. However, its collections dropped to ₹7.5 crore on Friday, before rising slightly to ₹8 crore on Saturday. This brings the film’s total earnings to ₹40.5 crore so far.

Despite this, Kingdom has yet to surpass the lifetime collection of Liger — Vijay’s 2019 pan-India release — which earned ₹41.17 crore.

About the Film

Kingdom follows the journey of Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), a police constable-turned-spy who travels to Sri Lanka on an intelligence mission while searching for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu, while Venkitesh portrays Murugan in this action-packed drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The film ends on a cliffhanger, teasing a formidable new villain and paving the way for a sequel.

Producer’s Take & Sequel Plans

Producer Naga Vamsi praised the film’s technical quality, stating at a press meet: "I can proudly say that no film released in 2025 in the last seven months was this technically brilliant. We made this film to Hollywood film standards."

He also confirmed that a sequel is in the works, which will begin production after Vijay wraps up his other ongoing projects.