Kattalan Movie Update: Antony Varghese Starrer Begins Thailand Schedule

HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKattalan Movie Update: Antony Varghese Starrer Begins Thailand Schedule

The makers of Antony Varghese (Pepe) starrer Kattalan have begun the film’s Thailand schedule.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 08:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of the pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, have now announced that the unit of the film has begun its Thailand schedule.

Following the blockbuster success of 'Marco', which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

Taking to its Instagram page, Cubes Entertainments announced, "Action Goes International- KATTALAN Thailand Schedule Begins. CUBES ENTERTAINMENTS X JAIKA STUNTS X KATTALAN."

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with Kattalan. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 08:24 AM (IST)
