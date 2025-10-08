Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses ₹300 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses ₹300 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 earns over ₹300 crore in India on day 7, with Rishab Shetty praising its global reach and cultural storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, the action-packed period drama, continues to perform impressively at the box office a week after its release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹21.23 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹312.23 crore. 

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7 Update

The movie had opened with ₹61.45 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹45.4 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the collections surged, with ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday.

Despite the typical weekday slowdown, the film maintained strong numbers, collecting ₹31.5 crore and ₹34.25 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Considering that the 2022 film Kantara grossed ₹407.82 crore worldwide, fans are eagerly watching to see how high Kantara Chapter 1 will go in its lifetime run.

Rishab Shetty on the Film’s Impact

Speaking to the press in New Delhi, Rishab Shetty reflected on the cultural and cinematic significance of his latest film. “We began the world of Kantara from the first film, and since then, we have explored the dynamic between nature and humans. This story is rooted in our folklore from coastal Karnataka, and we want to talk about the tribes, the folklore, and deity worship in our film,” he said.

He added, “Since then, I have had a thought that regional can also be universal. This time with this success, that point has once again been proven that our film is being accepted globally.”

About the Film and Cast

Kantara Chapter 1 is written, directed by, and stars Rishab Shetty as Berme, a tribal man, and explores the Bhuta Kola tradition. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the ensemble cast also includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kantara Chapter 1
Read more
