‘Jatadhara’ Wasn’t A Cakewalk: Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up On Her Intense Role

Sonakshi Sinha, starring in the upcoming mythological thriller "Jatadhara," claims she easily separates herself from her roles, not taking the character home.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Jatadhara’, has shared that walking in and out of her character in the film was almost a cakewalk for her.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film in Mumbai, and said that she is a “Switch-on and switch-off actor”.

She told IANS, “For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch on, switch off actor, I don't take my work home. What I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on sets”.

She further mentioned, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own”.

‘Jatadhara’ is a mythological–supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It explores the shadowy intersections of Indian folklore, black magic, and greed, weaving a story around an ancient treasure guarded by demonic forces. Sonakshi Sinha portrays a mysterious pishachini (female spirit), while Sudheer Babu plays a man drawn into a dark world of rituals and redemption.

The film has been shot on a lavish scale, and combines visual grandeur with spiritual symbolism, offering a blend of horror, mysticism, and moral conflict.

Produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre, the film is set to release in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Sonakshi Sinha Jatadhara
