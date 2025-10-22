Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Is It ‘Fauzi’? Fans Speculate Prabhas’ Wartime Film Could Be A Historical Double Agent Drama

Prabhas' upcoming period action film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is generating buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
One of Prabhas’ most anticipated projects, a period action film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is creating a storm among fans ahead of its official title announcement. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers, released a new poster on Wednesday teasing that the film’s title would be revealed on Thursday.

Since then, fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have been decoding clues in the posters, trying to predict both the title and the film’s plot.

Fans Decode Poster Clues

Enthusiastic fans noticed that the letter ‘z’ features prominently in both the latest and previous posters. This has fueled speculation that the film, long rumored to be titled Fauji, might officially be named Fauzi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

“So it's #Fauzi? not #Fauji?” asked one fan on X. Adding to the speculation, costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma reportedly saved the new posters under a highlight named Fauzi on Instagram, which fans took as further confirmation of the title.

What Is Prabhas’ Next Film About?

Both posters suggest that the film is set in a wartime scenario, with visuals of guns and the words Operation Z on the first poster. The second poster indicates the story takes place in 1940s colonial India, leading fans to believe Operation Z may reference the Japanese WWII bomber project, which was akin to the Nazi German Amerikabomber project.

Fans have also tried decoding Sanskrit text on the poster.

One X user noted:“He is the Pardha who conquered the Padmavyuha,” referencing Arjuna from the Mahabharata, hinting at the kind of seemingly impossible challenges Prabhas’ character might face.

Another Redditor speculated a connection with Subhas Chandra Bose, adding to the intrigue surrounding the historical backdrop.

Some fans even theorized that Prabhas could be playing a double agent.

One fan wrote:“Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas… indicates that at the beginning Prabhas will be a soldier working for the British and killing his own countrymen.”

Another fan added:“Probably a double agent characterization in the veins of Karna, who realizes the empire’s atrocities and eventually rebels.”

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Prabhas, the film features actor-dancer Imanvi, and veteran stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and others, promising a mix of action, drama, and historical gravitas.

With the official title announcement imminent, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high, making this one of the most talked-about films of the year.

 

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
