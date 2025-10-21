Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Hyderabad glittered with star power this Diwali as Chiranjeevi brought together some of South India’s biggest names, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and Nayanthara, for a festive celebration at his home. The veteran actor took to social media to share pictures from the gathering, which quickly went viral among fans.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The Diwali evening was filled with warmth, laughter, and nostalgia as the icons of Telugu cinema gathered under one roof. In one of the photos, Chiranjeevi is seen posing with Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, while another captures him handing out gifts to his friends and their families. A particularly endearing image shows the actor holding Nayanthara close as he presents her with a decorative shell.

Sharing the images online, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, #Nagarjuna, @venkateshdaggubati and my co-star @nayanthara along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright.”

Fans Celebrate the Stars’ Friendship

Fans were quick to react to the photos, expressing admiration for the actors’ long-standing camaraderie. One user commented, “Awe ❤️ this is true camaraderie... newcomers will imbibe a lot from you annayya.” Another wrote, “These three heroes have made the biggest contribution in taking the Telugu film industry forward.”

Several eagle-eyed fans also noticed a photo of Ram Charan as Sitaramaraju from RRR in the background, adding an extra touch of nostalgia for the Mega family’s cinematic legacy.

On the Work Front

Chiranjeevi, last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar (2023), is gearing up for his next big release, Vishwambhara, co-starring Trisha Krishnan. He will also reunite with Nayanthara for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in Kuberaa and Coolie, while Venkatesh appeared in Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Nayanthara, on the other hand, has a packed slate with Dear Students, Patriot, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and Mookuthi Amman 2 among her upcoming projects.