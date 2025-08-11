Betting Apps Case: Rana Daggubati Questioned By Enforcement Directorate

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaBetting Apps Case: Rana Daggubati Questioned By Enforcement Directorate

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED regarding alleged illegal betting app promotions, following Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the case relating to alleged promotion of illegal betting apps.

The actor reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office at Basheerbagh around 10.30 a.m. He is the third actor to appear before the ED in the case. Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj appeared before the central probe agency.

Rana was issued notice to appear on July 23, but he could not do so due to a film shoot and had requested the ED to give him an alternate date.

The ED last month summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case.

Prakash Raj appeared on July 30 while Vijaya Deverakonda was questioned on August 6.

Manchu Lakshmi has been directed to appear on August 13.

The four actors were among 29 celebrities booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps.

The central agency filed an ECIR against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms, in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on five FIRs filed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After the questioning on August 6, Vijay Deverakonda claimed that he was summoned for questioning about a gaming app which he had endorsed.

The actor maintained that he endorsed a gaming app as gaming apps are legal, recognised by the government, and licensed as a business. He furnished details like account, company, and financial transactions.

Prakash Raj had told the ED officials on July 30 that he did not take any payment for endorsement. The officials took details about the advertisement he had done for a betting app in 2016. Prakash Raj said he told the ED officials that he did not take any payment as his conscience did not allow him to do so.

He reiterated that he did only one advertisement for a gaming app, but later realised that he should not have done it.

In March this year, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and others were booked by Cyberabad police for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda stated that they endorsed only legally permitted online skill-based games.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Rana Daggubati Betting App Case
