The makers of director Mahesh Babu P's upcoming commercial entertainer Andhra King Taluka, featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, on Thursday announced that the eagerly awaited film would release on November 28 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Ram Pothineni wrote, "Dear Mega, Lion, King, Victory, Power, Super, Rebel, Tiger, Megapower, Stylish, Real, Rajini, KH…fans of all the other stars and my dearest fans, Have you ever watched yourself in a movie? Get Ready to Relive Your Life on the BIG Screen this year! #AndhraKingTaluka on 28-11-25"

Ram Pothineni is betting big on this film, which also marks his debut as a lyricist in the Telugu film industry. The actor has penned the lyrics for a song titled 'Nuvvunte Chaale' from the film.

The song, which has been set to tune by the talented music director duo of Vivek and Mervin, has lyrics by actor Ram Pothineni himself and has been sung by none other than music director Anirudh Ravichander.

For the unaware, the unit of Andhra King Taluka, which is being directed by Mahesh Babu P, is currently in the midst of its final shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS in July that a month-long shooting schedule of the film had commenced in a set erected in the city. During this schedule's initial phase, romantic sequences featuring the lead pair, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse, were filmed against a night backdrop.

Sources had said then that the team would shift to daytime shoots after the night backdrop sequences. The sources had also added that the unit would film the climax and other key sequences in the film during the latter half of the schedule. The unit is to wind up shooting with this final schedule.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

