Amala Akkineni Makes Rare Revelation About Naga Chaitanya: ‘I Really Got To Know Him When…’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amala Akkineni has often spoken about parenting and family life, but her latest conversation offers one of her most personal revelations yet—particularly regarding her bond with Naga Chaitanya. During a candid chat on NTV’s podcast, the actor and animal welfare activist opened up about the unique journeys she experienced while raising Akhil Akkineni and forming a relationship with her stepson.

‘Chaitanya was a young man when I really got to know him’

Reflecting on her evolving relationship with Naga Chaitanya, Amala revealed that their connection didn’t fully develop during his childhood. She shared that because he spent his younger years in Chennai with his mother, she truly got to know him only after he relocated to Hyderabad as a college student.

“Chaitanya was a young man when I really got to know him because his mother used to live in Chennai. He grew up there. He came to Hyderabad only for college. Of course, I was very much in touch with him, but I really got to know him when he moved to Hyderabad," she said.

Praising his character, she added, “Lovely human being. He has maturity and wisdom beyond his age. Very responsible. He is the kind of person who has never made mistakes and has always listened to his father. So, he always had his own planning and thought."

Her influence on Akhil: ‘We raised our boys to be independent’

Amala also highlighted how different her parenting experience was with Akhil, with whom she naturally had a more hands-on role.

“Akhil, of course, is my son, and I had a lot of influence on him. We brought up our boys to be very independent. They have been taught to make decisions for themselves from a young age… They grew up beautifully. They had the love and support of not just the family, but the audience, too."

A legacy shaped by two film dynasties

The Akkineni family remains one of Telugu cinema’s most recognised lineages. Nagarjuna’s first marriage to Lakshmi Daggubati led to Naga Chaitanya’s birth in 1986, and following their separation, he married Amala in 1992. Their son Akhil was born in 1994, marking the continuation of a celebrated film legacy. Today, Naga Chaitanya is married to Sobhita Dhulipala, while Akhil has tied the knot with artist Zainab Ravdjee.