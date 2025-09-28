Ajith Kumar On Facing Motorsport Risks: 'Crashes Won’t Deter Me, Films Gave Me More Injuries'

Ajith Kumar, who has spent decades as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars, is now steering his passion toward motorsport. His team has been making waves across international racing events, but recent on-track crashes left his fans deeply worried. Many even urged him to leave racing behind and focus solely on films.

Ajith on danger of motorsport

Opening up about the dangers of the sport, Ajith made it clear that accidents don’t shake his determination. Instead, he drew comparisons to the injuries he endured during his movie career.

“As a driver, you don’t realise the speed at which you’re going until you go off the circuit or you have a bad crash. Otherwise, you’re so busy, focused on picking your breaking points and your mark. There are so many things happening in the car, talking to your team, race engineer etc,” he told India Today.

Ajith on his recent accident

Reflecting on his recent accident ahead of the Dubai 24H race, the actor said, “Since then, I see a lot of people commenting on the crashes I had. But ask any team or driver, and they will attest that crashes are a part of motorsports. It’s scary, yes. But then you have to understand that these cars are built for that purpose. The driver’s safety is of primary importance when they design a car. It’s very rare that you have a fatality. However, when you’re pushing the limits of the car and yourself, accidents and crashes are bound to happen.”

Despite fan concerns, Ajith insisted racing will remain a part of his life. “Look at films. All my injuries and all the surgeries I underwent due to various injuries happened during film shoots. They occurred while I was performing my stunts. They didn’t deter me. Nor did fans tell me, ‘Oh, you’re getting hurt. Please don’t do films.’ So why would it deter me from motorsports?”

On the cinema front, Ajith had two releases this year. Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi struggled at the box office, while Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly emerged as the stronger performer.