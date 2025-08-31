Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSona Mohapatra Hits Back At Trolls Over Her Criticism Of Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up

Sona Mohapatra Hits Back At Trolls Over Her Criticism Of Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up

Singer Sona Mohapatra has sparked debate online after criticising Lollapalooza India’s 2026 line-up for sidelining Indian artists in favour of international headliners, calling it “cultural colonialism.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Sona Mohapatra has sparked debate online after criticising Lollapalooza India’s 2026 line-up for sidelining Indian artists in favour of international headliners, calling it “cultural colonialism.” Following her remarks, several users on X (formerly Twitter) pushed back, prompting the outspoken musician to hit back with a series of fiery responses.

Internet reacts to Sona Mohapatra's criticism of Lollapalooza India's line-up

One X (formerly Twitter) user argued that music festivals naturally give top billing to major crowd-pullers, writing, “The bands that are crowd pullers will always be featured on top. This is Business! That's why they are called the headliners. Meaningless accusation.”

In response, Sona shot back, “& it is your worthless, 2 paisa opinion that no Indian acts are ‘crowd pullers’ within India? That’s your low self-esteem speaking sadly. All the music festivals abroad honour their own homegrown acts & thereby build their brands upwards. We never will, thanks to attitudes like u.”

Another user took issue with her remarks, suggesting she should focus on uplifting local artists rather than criticising international performers. A part of the tweet read, “Instead of tearing down global lineup, let's push for more desi representation on the same stage. Because the world deserves to hear our music, too. Artists should stand up for artists, not put them down.”

Unfazed, Sona replied, “Low self-esteem? Blinders? This fellow doesn’t see me speaking up for my own desi artist brethren as a worthy stand. More worried about goddess knows..acts who have enough & more headlining stages in their own western lands, no one there is shedding tears or missing Indian artists.”

Another comment questioning whether she was undermining “quality” irked the singer further. The tweet read, “Wait a minute. Are we now complaining about respecting quality? And that too just because they're not Indian? A lot of Indian bands look up to LP because of how amazing they are, not because they're 'goras.' What sort of mentality are we even trying to breed? This is just sad.”

To this, Sona responded sharply: “Your inherent western subservience is the only sad thing here. You have zero qualms in declaring their ‘superior quality’? Of course, they count on selling their wares to you wannabes.”

What had Sona Mohapatra said

The controversy started when the 2026 Lollapalooza India line-up was revealed on Friday, showcasing international stars such as Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY as headline acts. Indian names like Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, and Baalti were featured lower down the list.

Sona had expressed her disappointment in a post that read, “Can you imagine a Music Festival happening in the USA or any other country with desi bands / artist lineup & any goras or any others apart from diaspora showing up if at all they do? I call this the new Cultural Colonialism & like the past, our own are the first to bow down (I love you emoji).”

Lollapalooza India 2026's line-up

Despite the debate, this year’s festival will feature a strong line-up of homegrown talent. Metal band Bloodywood will return with their globally celebrated fusion of folk and metal. Musical duo OAFF-Savera, best known for Doobey, will perform, alongside Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, tabla maestro Karsh Kale, and several other artists shaping India’s independent music scene.

Lollapalooza India has also positioned itself as a platform for emerging indie acts, with names like Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect set to take the stage.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sona Mohapatra Lollapalooza India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China
'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget