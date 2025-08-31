Sona Mohapatra Hits Back At Trolls Over Her Criticism Of Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up

Singer Sona Mohapatra has sparked debate online after criticising Lollapalooza India’s 2026 line-up for sidelining Indian artists in favour of international headliners, calling it “cultural colonialism.” Following her remarks, several users on X (formerly Twitter) pushed back, prompting the outspoken musician to hit back with a series of fiery responses.

One X (formerly Twitter) user argued that music festivals naturally give top billing to major crowd-pullers, writing, “The bands that are crowd pullers will always be featured on top. This is Business! That's why they are called the headliners. Meaningless accusation.”

In response, Sona shot back, “& it is your worthless, 2 paisa opinion that no Indian acts are ‘crowd pullers’ within India? That’s your low self-esteem speaking sadly. All the music festivals abroad honour their own homegrown acts & thereby build their brands upwards. We never will, thanks to attitudes like u.”

Another user took issue with her remarks, suggesting she should focus on uplifting local artists rather than criticising international performers. A part of the tweet read, “Instead of tearing down global lineup, let's push for more desi representation on the same stage. Because the world deserves to hear our music, too. Artists should stand up for artists, not put them down.”

Unfazed, Sona replied, “Low self-esteem? Blinders? This fellow doesn’t see me speaking up for my own desi artist brethren as a worthy stand. More worried about goddess knows..acts who have enough & more headlining stages in their own western lands, no one there is shedding tears or missing Indian artists.”

Another comment questioning whether she was undermining “quality” irked the singer further. The tweet read, “Wait a minute. Are we now complaining about respecting quality? And that too just because they're not Indian? A lot of Indian bands look up to LP because of how amazing they are, not because they're 'goras.' What sort of mentality are we even trying to breed? This is just sad.”

To this, Sona responded sharply: “Your inherent western subservience is the only sad thing here. You have zero qualms in declaring their ‘superior quality’? Of course, they count on selling their wares to you wannabes.”

The controversy started when the 2026 Lollapalooza India line-up was revealed on Friday, showcasing international stars such as Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY as headline acts. Indian names like Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, and Baalti were featured lower down the list.

Sona had expressed her disappointment in a post that read, “Can you imagine a Music Festival happening in the USA or any other country with desi bands / artist lineup & any goras or any others apart from diaspora showing up if at all they do? I call this the new Cultural Colonialism & like the past, our own are the first to bow down (I love you emoji).”

Despite the debate, this year’s festival will feature a strong line-up of homegrown talent. Metal band Bloodywood will return with their globally celebrated fusion of folk and metal. Musical duo OAFF-Savera, best known for Doobey, will perform, alongside Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, tabla maestro Karsh Kale, and several other artists shaping India’s independent music scene.

Lollapalooza India has also positioned itself as a platform for emerging indie acts, with names like Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect set to take the stage.