The box office witnessed a high-voltage clash on August 1 as Ajay Devgn’s action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2 locked horns with the romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. While both films catered to different genres and audiences, the Day 1 collections clearly revealed a frontrunner.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, opened to strong numbers, collecting ₹6.75 crore net on its first day in India. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, struck a chord with mass audiences, especially in North Indian single screens. The overall Hindi occupancy on Day 1 stood at 22.56%, highlighting the film’s crowd-pulling potential.

The movie continues the story of Devgn’s beloved character, Jassi, from the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, offering a mix of slapstick humour, family-friendly action, and a patriotic undercurrent. With a power-packed ensemble including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, and others, the sequel also marks the posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev.

Trade analysts now anticipate Son of Sardaar 2 to show a healthy weekend jump if the word of mouth remains positive.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

On the other hand, Dhadak 2—a spiritual successor to the 2018 film Dhadak—collected ₹3.35 crore net on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and dives deep into caste discrimination, social resistance, and inter-caste love.

Despite a decent pre-release buzz and a fresh pairing, the Siddhant-Triptii starrer lagged behind Ajay Devgn’s mass entertainer. The film’s opening also fell short compared to Dhadak (2018), which had a day 1 collection of over ₹8.5 crore.

Dhadak 2 also stars Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles and is backed by Dharma Productions, Zed Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Who’s Leading the Race?

While Dhadak 2 caters to a more niche, socially conscious audience, Son of Sardaar 2 capitalised on its wider commercial appeal and franchise value to take the lead on Day 1.