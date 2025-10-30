Smriti Mandhana To Marry Music Composer Palash Muchhal In November: Reports

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana is all set to begin a new innings — this time, in her personal life. The star batter is reportedly gearing up to tie the knot with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal, marking one of the most exciting unions between the worlds of cricket and entertainment.

The buzz began when Palash, during an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore, confirmed that wedding bells are around the corner. Speaking about their relationship, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say.” His comment instantly went viral, sparking waves of excitement among fans from both industries.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding details

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, a recent report by The Times of India suggests that Smriti and Palash’s wedding celebrations will begin on November 20 in Sangli, Maharashtra — Smriti’s hometown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports so far.

For those unaware, Smriti moved with her family to Madhavnagar, a suburb of Sangli, when she was just two years old. She spent her formative years there, completing her schooling before embarking on her cricketing journey that would later make her a household name.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal relationship

Reports of Smriti and Palash’s romance have been circulating since 2019, with fans often spotting the two together in photos shared on social media. Their quiet companionship has been admired by many for its sincerity and discretion.

Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, had earlier spoken fondly of her bond with the cricketer, saying in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, “My relationship with Smriti Mandhana is something that I truly cherish in my life. She’s a beautiful person. We’re very close. We don’t have a sisterly relationship, but I am extremely proud of her as a person, a woman, and an artist. She has accomplished a lot in a short period of time and is extremely talented. Her talent is not a fluke; it is strong. She excels in her job, is family-oriented, and values a lot. She is my best friend.”

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Born in 1995 in Indore to a Marwari family, Palash Muchhal is a trained classical singer and a well-known Bollywood music composer. He made his debut with the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon and went on to work on projects like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Beyond films, he has produced several independent tracks and collaborated with top music artists across genres.

Known for his calm and grounded personality, Palash once said in an interview with The Times of India, “I’m very shy in public… but I feel very shy even when I pose for pictures.”

Palash is also the younger brother of popular playback singer Palak Muchhal, whose melodious hits include Laapataa, Meri Aashiqui, Jumme Ki Raat, Teri Meri Kahaani, and Dekha Hazaaron Dafaa.