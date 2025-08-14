Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra Visits Tirumala Temple With Janhvi Kapoor Ahead Of Param Sundari Release

Sidharth Malhotra Visits Tirumala Temple With Janhvi Kapoor Ahead Of Param Sundari Release

Sidharth Malhotra visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh for the first time, accompanied by co-star Janhvi Kapoor, ahead of their film Param Sundari’s release on August 29.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked a personal milestone this week by visiting the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. He was joined by his Param Sundari co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who is a regular visitor to the temple. The visit was particularly meaningful for Janhvi, as it coincided with her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary.

Sidharth, Janhvi at Tirumala

Sidharth documented the visit on Instagram, sharing a video for his fans. “Hi guys, currently we are heading towards the Tirupati temple,” he began, only for Janhvi to playfully correct him, “Towards Tirumala.” Sidharth then added, “This is my first visit, and my Sundari has brought me here,” to which Janhvi responded, “I have brought Param here to give him an authentic South Indian experience.”

The actor also used the opportunity to thank fans for their love towards the Param Sundari trailer and songs, signing off with, “Thank you so much for all the love. And we will see you guys at the movies and theatres on August 29.”

Traditional Attire and Temple Customs

Another clip from the visit showed the duo dressed in traditional South Indian outfits, adhering to the temple’s dress code. Janhvi opted for a half-saree, while Sidharth wore a veshti paired with a kurta.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A North-Meets-South Love Story

Param Sundari, following in the tradition of Chennai Express and 2 States, is a romantic drama that blends North and South Indian cultures. Set against Kerala’s lush landscapes, it tells a cross-cultural love story. Speaking about her role, Janhvi has said, “Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The film is set for release on August 29, 2025.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Param Sundari Sidharth Malhotra Tirumala Temple Janhvi Kapoor Temple Visit Tirupati Vs Tirumala Kerala Love Story Film
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Won't Bring Relief To India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget