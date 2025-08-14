Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked a personal milestone this week by visiting the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. He was joined by his Param Sundari co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who is a regular visitor to the temple. The visit was particularly meaningful for Janhvi, as it coincided with her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary.

Sidharth, Janhvi at Tirumala

Sidharth documented the visit on Instagram, sharing a video for his fans. “Hi guys, currently we are heading towards the Tirupati temple,” he began, only for Janhvi to playfully correct him, “Towards Tirumala.” Sidharth then added, “This is my first visit, and my Sundari has brought me here,” to which Janhvi responded, “I have brought Param here to give him an authentic South Indian experience.”

The actor also used the opportunity to thank fans for their love towards the Param Sundari trailer and songs, signing off with, “Thank you so much for all the love. And we will see you guys at the movies and theatres on August 29.”

Traditional Attire and Temple Customs

Another clip from the visit showed the duo dressed in traditional South Indian outfits, adhering to the temple’s dress code. Janhvi opted for a half-saree, while Sidharth wore a veshti paired with a kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A North-Meets-South Love Story

Param Sundari, following in the tradition of Chennai Express and 2 States, is a romantic drama that blends North and South Indian cultures. Set against Kerala’s lush landscapes, it tells a cross-cultural love story. Speaking about her role, Janhvi has said, “Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The film is set for release on August 29, 2025.