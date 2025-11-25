Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSiddhanth Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours By Police In ₹252-Crore Drug Seizure Case

Siddhanth Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours By Police In ₹252-Crore Drug Seizure Case

Siddhanth Kapoor was questioned by Mumbai’s Anti-Narcotics Cell for nearly five hours after his name surfaced during the probe into a ₹252-crore mephedrone seizure.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor was on Tuesday questioned for nearly five hours by the Mumbai police in connection with a drug seizure case, officials said.

Siddhanth, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC)'s Ghatkopar unit in suburban Mumbai earlier in the day for recording his statement, they said.

The actor-director's questioning lasted for nearly five hours after which he was allowed to go, the officials said without providing further details.

The ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, for recording his statement in the same case on November 26.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor)

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC summoned the two celebrities after their names cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.

He was initially arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.

He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
Jammu and Kashmir
'Don’t Treat Muslim Children Like This': Omar Abdullah Slams Row Over Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions
'Don’t Treat Muslim Children Like This': Omar Abdullah Slams Row Over Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget