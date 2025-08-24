Shraddha Kapoor Calls Out LinkedIn For Flagging Her Verified Account As Fake

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has raised concerns over LinkedIn after her verified profile on the professional networking platform was mistakenly flagged as fake. The actor, who is also a budding entrepreneur, took to Instagram to share her frustration and request assistance from the platform.

Shraddha’s post about LinkedIn glitch

On Saturday, the Stree 2 star posted a note on her Instagram Stories, tagging LinkedIn’s India handle.

“Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me?” she wrote.

Kapoor added that despite her account being verified and upgraded to premium status, it remains invisible to others. “Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey,” she added.

The actor-entrepreneur’s journey

Aside from her thriving film career, Shraddha Kapoor is the co-founder and brand ambassador of Palmonas, a jewellery brand launched in 2022. Palmonas made its mark on Shark Tank India, securing an investment of ₹1.26 crore from business leaders Namita Thapar and Ritesh Aggarwal.

Box office success

Kapoor’s most recent release, Stree 2, hit theatres on August 15, 2024, and turned into a blockbuster, grossing ₹857.15 crore globally. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The sequel to the 2018 cult hit has already paved the way for a third instalment, set for release in 2027.

Upcoming project: Naagin

The actress is now preparing to headline producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming film Naagin. In an interview with India Today, Dwivedi revealed that Shraddha was always his first choice for the role.

“She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready,” he said.