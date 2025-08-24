Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShraddha Kapoor Calls Out LinkedIn For Flagging Her Verified Account As Fake

Shraddha Kapoor Calls Out LinkedIn For Flagging Her Verified Account As Fake

Shraddha Kapoor has raised concerns over LinkedIn after her verified profile on the professional networking platform was mistakenly flagged as fake.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has raised concerns over LinkedIn after her verified profile on the professional networking platform was mistakenly flagged as fake. The actor, who is also a budding entrepreneur, took to Instagram to share her frustration and request assistance from the platform.

Shraddha’s post about LinkedIn glitch

On Saturday, the Stree 2 star posted a note on her Instagram Stories, tagging LinkedIn’s India handle.

“Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me?” she wrote.

Kapoor added that despite her account being verified and upgraded to premium status, it remains invisible to others. “Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey,” she added.

The actor-entrepreneur’s journey

Aside from her thriving film career, Shraddha Kapoor is the co-founder and brand ambassador of Palmonas, a jewellery brand launched in 2022. Palmonas made its mark on Shark Tank India, securing an investment of ₹1.26 crore from business leaders Namita Thapar and Ritesh Aggarwal.

Box office success

Kapoor’s most recent release, Stree 2, hit theatres on August 15, 2024, and turned into a blockbuster, grossing ₹857.15 crore globally. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The sequel to the 2018 cult hit has already paved the way for a third instalment, set for release in 2027.

Upcoming project: Naagin

The actress is now preparing to headline producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming film Naagin. In an interview with India Today, Dwivedi revealed that Shraddha was always his first choice for the role.

“She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready,” he said.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor LinkedIn
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mother-In-Law Arrested In Noida Dowry Death Case, Accused Husband Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody
Mother-In-Law Arrested In Noida Dowry Death Case, Accused Husband Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody
India
Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget