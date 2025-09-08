Shekhar Suman On Late Son Aayush: ‘I Crumbled And Did Not Want To Live'

Actor and television personality Shekhar Suman has shared a deeply emotional note, remembering his elder son Aayush Suman, who passed away in 1995 due to a rare heart condition. Taking to Instagram, Shekhar reflected on the darkest chapter of his life, recalling how he and his wife, Alka, endured “severe depression and despair for years.”

Shekhar Suman Remembers his late son Aayush

Alongside a throwback family photograph featuring himself, Alka, and a young Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar wrote, “We just came out of the greatest tragedy of our lives, having lost our elder son Aayush to a rare heart ailment. Things were very difficult. Alka and I went through severe depression and despair for years. Adhyayan was and is our great source of strength. He became the reason to live.”

In his note, the actor highlighted that while Aayush’s loss broke him, it was his wife Alka who held the family together. “We see Aayush in him. Addy was too small to understand the magnitude of this tragedy. Alka was stronger than me. I crumbled and did not want to live. But Alka gave me a lot of support and kept the family together, standing like the rock of Gibraltar.”

Industry and fan reactions

Shekhar’s heartfelt post drew immediate responses. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Shekharrrrr n Alka is still the rock.” Fans too expressed their emotions, with one writing, “It just breaks my heart, every time I think that the man who made us laugh in one of the best comedy dramas of Indian television, Dekh Bhai Dekh, was suffering from such a big personal tragedy.” Another added, “In his life, Aayush had a great family, sir. Especially a great dad.”

His earlier words on the loss

This is not the first time Shekhar has spoken about his son. In a past interview with ABP News, he recalled the devastating diagnosis of Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF). “After we ran tests, we realised he had Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), it is rare. We were told he had only 8 months to live; we felt like we would die too. He lived for four years,” he had said.

Reflecting on his desperate attempts to save his son, he added, “There hasn’t been a religious place I didn’t visit or medicine I didn’t try. There can be nothing more heartbreaking than a parent seeing their child dead; the wound has only deepened with time.”

Aayush passed away on April 3, 1995, at the age of 11, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the Suman family.