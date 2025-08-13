The Supreme Court’s recent decision to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes has triggered widespread opposition from the public, animal lovers, and celebrities. Among the voices calling for compassion is veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who made a rare public statement emphasising the need for a sensitive approach.

Celebrities Join Citizens in Criticising Court’s Order

In a video shared on X by NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, Tagore expressed concern over the ruling. “Today, we are facing a crisis of conscience. The recent Supreme Court decision is like a door closing on the voiceless and defenceless of our society. I wish the safety and sanctity of life was at the heart of the judgement,” she said.

Tagore urged the authorities to adopt a more thoughtful approach to addressing the underlying causes of the so-called “dog menace.” She stated, “I wish a more nuanced and calibrated approach had been taken towards the systemic flaws that are at the root of the so-called dog menace. In silencing those who cannot protect themselves, we risk losing something essential within ourselves.”

She also appealed for a reconsideration of the order, adding, “This need of experience over sympathy has caused tremendous harm. I hope and pray the Supreme Court will try and find a fine balance embedded in justice.”

Randeep Hooda Welcomes Review of Ruling

Following the backlash, Chief Justice Gavai agreed on 13 August to review the order. Actor Randeep Hooda welcomed this move, tweeting: “So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be, firstly, humane — and secondly, the infrastructure and sensitivity need to be taken care of.”

Hooda acknowledged the complexity of the issue, saying, “Are stray dogs our collective community humanitarian responsibility? Yes. Can they be a menace? Yes. I love animals — but will I be able to justify it to a family that has lost a loved one to rabies or serious injuries? No.”

He cautioned against mass impounding, calling it impractical and inhumane, and recommended long-term measures such as large-scale neutering, targeted relocation of aggressive packs, and adoption drives.

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the Bengali film Puratawn, marking her return to the language after 14 years. Randeep Hooda’s latest release, Jaat, features him as the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol.