HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Tops IMDb List As India's Most Enduring Star In Last 25 Years

Shah Rukh Khan Tops IMDb List As India’s Most Enduring Star In Last 25 Years

Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb’s report as India’s most prolific star, featuring in 20 of the 130 most popular films over 25 years, highlighting his enduring appeal and iconic cinematic journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has reaffirmed his status as one of India’s most enduring stars, appearing in 20 of the 130 most popular Indian films, according to a new report by IMDb.

Shah Rukh Khan tops the chart

Titled “25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000-2025)”, the study was unveiled on Tuesday by the global movie database, which attracts over 250 million users monthly. The report analysed the top five most popular Indian films released each year between January 2000 and August 2025, drawing on more than 9.1 million user ratings worldwide.

The findings underscore Khan’s dominance in the early 2000s, where he starred in eight of the 25 most popular films released between 2000 and 2004. Notably, he also featured in the top film for five consecutive years during that period.

Even in years without a release, Khan’s presence remained consistent. Throughout 2024, he regularly appeared in IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities top 10, a testament to his sustained appeal.

Shah Rukh Khan on being India’s most enduring stars

Reflecting on the report, Khan said, “It’s pleasantly surprising and encouraging to see the impact films that I have been a part of have made. The goal has always been to entertain people and win over their love through storytelling. It’s always been my belief that the power of cinema lies in the fact that it can transcend boundaries of language and culture.”

He added, “To see that my films have entertained people not just in India but elsewhere, is very fulfilling. I am thankful that my journey over these 25 years has been highlighted in the IMDb report…. can’t help but say, ‘picture abhi baaki hai.’” The 59-year-old actor’s words capture both pride and humility over his cinematic journey.

About IMDb report

The report also sheds light on how Indian stardom has evolved over the past two and a half decades. While 13 male leads dominated the 25 most popular films in the first five years of the millennium, the last five years have featured 23 different male stars, with only Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Suriya, and Vijay appearing more than once.

Commenting on the shift, IMDb noted, “Stars were once engines of success, but today they are a component of a larger machinery. They function less as guarantors of success and more as multipliers of a movie’s intrinsic strengths. The fans of today may line up for a selfie, but they may not show up for the movie.”

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN
